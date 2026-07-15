Kwagga opens up on biggest injury setback of career: ‘Mentally, it’s tough’

The Bok loose forward is likely to miss the entire 2026 season.

Springbok loose forward Kwagga Smith admits it’s been “tough” dealing with the most serious injury of his career.

The 33-year-old suffered a knee injury while playing for his Japanese club, the Shizuoka Blue Revs, in May that ruled him out for the remainder of the year, including the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks.

Speaking at FNB Stadium at the launch of Castle Double Malt as title sponsor of the New Zealand tour, Smith revealed how difficult the rehabilitation process has been.

“Everything is new to me,” he said. “I’ve never had an injury this big in my whole career.

“I’m taking it step-by-step, following the medical staff and what they are telling me to do. We are taking it easy and we are not rushing it. We want to make sure that when I’m back, I will be back for the last bit of my career.

“Mentally, it’s tough.”

Rise of Paul de Villiers

Smith’s injury opened the door for Stormers opensider Paul de Villiers, who was included in the Springbok squad for the Nations Championship Tests in July.

With Siya Kolisi suffering a hamstring injury before the Boks’ opener against England at Ellis Park, De Villiers was thrust into the starting lineup for his debut and wore the No 6 jersey again against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld.

Smith believes the 23-year-old has grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

“I saw him when we were at the alignment camp, when I popped in at the hotel, and he was one of the first guys to talk to me and ask for advice,” Smith said.

“That’s special because it shows he’s a person willing to learn and that’s really important.

“For Rassie [Erasmus], it’s about players who are buying in, willing to learn and learning the ways he wants you to play.

“He has been playing really well. He has a great future in front of him.”

The 63-Test Bok added that the growing competition for places forces everyone to raise their game.

“The young boys are coming through,” he said. “I put myself in their shoes when I was younger; you get that opportunity and you give it your everything.

“The competition is good. If there’s healthy competition, you know that when you get back, you have to be in top form. It’s better for your game.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.