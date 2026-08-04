‘We’re treating every game like a Test match,’ says All Blacks’ Simon Parker

A number of All Black players will be looking to impress in the tour games to give them a chance of being picked in the Test team.

The much anticipated Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series kicks off when the All Blacks take on the Stormers in the tours opening match at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday night, and loose forward Simon Parker says they will be going in all guns blazing.

It is the first old school tour between the two countries in three decades, and sees the All Blacks face all four of South Africa’s URC teams, as well as the Springboks in a four-Test series.

A 44-man All Blacks squad was named for the tour, and coach Dave Rennie said that he was eager to play everyone before the first Test against the Boks at Ellis Park on Saturday 22nd August.

The first three tour matches, against the Stormers, Sharks and Bulls, will thus essentially be an audition for many of the All Blacks squad, to prove they deserve to be in the match 23 for the first Test.

“We’re treating ‌every game (on tour) as if it were a test ‌match. We’re training for every match as we ‌would a test match, and whoever gets to ⁠pull the jersey on has a ‌responsibility to go out there and perform,” said Parker after a training session on Monday.

“I’m excited and champing at the bit to get out there. This isn’t a charity so it’s not like everyone deserves a crack, so you just have to prepare according to your role, which I’m looking forward to.”

Great opportunity

Although it is the first match on tour, the All Blacks will likely be looking to lay down a marker, and Parker admitted that they were particularly looking forward to the physical battle that they expect to take on.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us. It’s one we are looking to go and win. So really looking forward ⁠to getting out there. At the end of the day, it just comes down to ‌ whatever team shows up and whatever team wants it more,” said Parker.

“There’s plenty of battles and technical awareness stuff that’ll come through, but at the end of the day, it’s the team that wants it (that will win). Physicality will be important. That’s no surprise playing against South Africans. That’s what they are, that’s part of their DNA, so it’s a battle we’re looking forward to.”

Although they don’t play the SA franchises any more, Parker said that some of the players still keep an eye on the SA teams in the URC, and they have been told a few things by some of the older players who toured the country during Super Rugby.

“I wouldn’t say we don’t watch the South African teams. Plenty of the boys have an interest in the URC games, especially the last couple of years with some of the boys representing Leinster (Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane),” explained Parker.

“Speaking to the boys that did play (Super Rugby), they loved coming over (to SA) and getting a couple of weeks on tour. The Stormers have a big pack and great backs as well, so, it’ll be a great test for us ⁠first up.”