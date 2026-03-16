SA Rugby and CANAL+ hold fruitful discussions on SuperSport partnership

It seems rugby fans will be looked after by the new owners of SuperSport.

SA Rugby say they are “excited about the road ahead” following discussions between them and new SuperSport owners, French company CANAL+.

Local sports fans were left frustrated by SuperSport’s new owners not showing the recent Winter Olympics and there were concerns about what else CANAL+ would scrap from their sports offering.

It seems, however, that rugby fans can rest easy following a lengthy meeting between SA Rugby and CANAL+ in recent days.

‘Excited to continue this journey’

According to SA Rugby both entities discussed strategic plans to bring rugby fans and viewers closer to the game through the existing broadcast partnership.

The two organisations met for a series of information-sharing sessions to better understand each entity’s long-term strategy and move forward with a common purpose and goal as partners in delivering the best possible rugby viewing experience to viewers and DStv subscribers across the continent.

It is a big year for SA Rugby, with the new Nations Championship kicking off in July, while the world champion Springboks will play four Tests against New Zealand, three of which will be in South Africa, with the fourth in the USA.

SA Rugby CEO, Rian Oberholzer, said: “SuperSport has been at our side for decades, bringing rugby fans all the action, including Rugby World Cups, and we’re excited to continue this journey with them.

“We had very fruitful discussions with CANAL+ leadership in Johannesburg and, along with them, we are very excited about the road ahead.”

Rugby’s big role in package

Rendani Ramovha, CANAL+ Director for Sports Content in English and Portuguese-speaking Africa, said: “As part of CANAL+ Africa and the CANAL+ Group, we are proud to be able to enhance our existing partnership with SA Rugby.

“Rugby plays an important role in the sports package we deliver to our CANAL+ Africa SA Pay-TV audience and the partnership with SA Rugby is crucial to delivering the very best in local and international rugby.

“We are excited to engage with the rugby governing body to find ways to deliver the sport to audiences across many different touchpoints: linear television, streaming, digital and social media.”

The Boks will also travel to Australia next year as defending World Cup winners from 2019 and 2023.