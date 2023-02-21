SA Rugby boss downplays threats to his life over Tel Aviv Heat issue

Sports Reporter

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander has denied his life was in danger due to the rugby body’s role in the Tel Aviv Heat matter.

Tel Aviv Heat from Israel had been scheduled to play in the new Mzansi Challenge competition next month with four other international teams and six South African provinces from next month.

According to last Sunday’s Rapport, Alexander had been taking precautions after Saru withdrew an invitation to the Israeli club to play in the new competition next month.

‘Individuals expressing anger’

According to sarugbymag.co.za, Saru came under fire from the likes of the South African Friends of Israel (SAFI) for rescinding the invitation.

The newspaper understood that the Saru boss felt he was being followed when in public, with a source quoted that “sometimes when he is driving and suspects someone is following him, he will call someone to come and get him and protect him”.

But Alexander, in a statement issued on the Springboks/SA Rugby twitter account, dismissed the claims: “It was silly individuals expressing their anger, not to be taken seriously.”

The Mexican Rhinos have been earmarked to replace Tel Aviv Heat, pending approval by the Saru General Council.

The Mzansi Challenge kicks off on 24 March with the Diables (Spain), Simbas (Kenya), Welwitschias (Namibia), and Goshawks (Zimbabwe) joining South African provinces, Leopards, Valke, Boland Kavaliers, Eastern Province, Border Bulldogs, and SWD Eagles.

“We have listened to the opinions of important stakeholder groups and have taken this decision to avoid the likelihood of the competition becoming a source of division, notwithstanding the fact that Israel is a full member of World Rugby and the IOC,” said Alexander at the beginning of the month.