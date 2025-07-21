SA Rugby pay tribute to oldest living Springbok who has died at 96

The former flanker turned out for Rhodesia, which qualified him to play for the Boks.

Des van Jaarsveldt in 2013 at the opening of the Springbok Experience museum at the Cape Town Waterfront. Picture: Carl Fourie / Gallo Images

The oldest living Springbok rugby player, Des van Jaarsveldt, has died, at the age of 96.

Van Jaarsveldt played in one Test match for South Africa, against Scotland on 30 April 1960, scoring a try in the 18-10 victory at the old Boet Erasmus Stadium in Gqeberha. He also captained the team.

Born on 31 March 1929 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Van Jaarsveldt played for the Springboks from Rhodesia, as the country was known at the time.

Van Jaarsveldt, who made more than 60 provincial appearances for Rhodesia from 1947 to 1962 and captained them in the Currie Cup, remained involved in rugby after hanging up his boots as a coach and administrator, and he was also involved with the South African Rugby Legends Association (SARLA).

SA Rugby, via president Mark Alexander, paid tribute to the former flanker, who passed away on Monday.

‘Deep love for the game’

“Des will not only be remembered as the oldest living Springbok in the last number of years, but he was a leader with a deep love for the game who leaves behind a wonderful legacy,” said Alexander.

“He will not only be remembered for his achievements on the rugby field, but Des was also an accomplished boxer and athlete, and was devoted to assisting and giving back to sport in his native Zimbabwe.

“On behalf of the South African rugby family, I would like to honour his legacy as a former national captain and someone who ploughed back into our beloved game, and I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones in this very sad and difficult time.”