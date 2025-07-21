U20 champions of the rugby world, Junior Boks are back in SA

The under-20 team beat New Zealand in the final in Italy at the weekend, to win their first title in 13 years.

Junior Boks captain Riley Norton shows off the U20 Championship trophy to fans at OR Tambo International airport on Monday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The all-conquering Junior Springboks have returned home from Italy where they won the World Rugby U20 Championship on Saturday, by beating their New Zealand counterparts 23-15 in the final.

Kevin Foote’s team went unbeaten in the tournament. They recorded good wins against Australia, England and Scotland in pool play and then triumphed against Argentina in the semi-finals.

It was South Africa’s first win at under-20 level in 13 years.

A small group of cheering fans welcomed the players and coaches back to South Africa on Monday morning.

“This is a very proud day for rugby in South Africa, and I would like to congratulate Kevin and the team on an outstanding performance in the tournament,” said Mark Alexander, the president of the SA Rugby Union.

“The group have been welded into a formidable unit over the course of this year and many of them have the potential to go on to higher honours, I am sure.

“Their victory is a tribute to all the hard work done at high school level by educators and coaches, and at our provincial unions from whom these players are drawn.

“Appointing a head coach in Kevin, who has franchise experience, was also an important part of the progress this group have shown, and I would like to commend him, his backroom team, and the High Performance Department at SA Rugby for what they have achieved in such a short space of time.”

Fans interact with Junior Boks players at their arrival in the country on Monday morning. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Play at a higher level

Junior Boks flyhalf Vusi Moyo finished the tournament as the top points’ scorer with 63, while Haashim Pead scored six tries, placing him second for the most five-pointers behind Georgia’s Mikheili Shioshvili (7).

Foote said after the final in Rovigo on Saturday, a number of the under-20 players should now be considered for senior duty in the Currie Cup and possibly even the United Rugby Championship next season.

“I actually think quite a lot of them could make the step up. Once you put these guys in the right environment they will flourish,” said Foote.

“This is such a talented group and in the right environment they will kick on. I think you are going to see a lot of these names going forward for South African rugby and in the URC.”