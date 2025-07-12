SA Schools squads announced after U18 Craven Week

Western Province have again got the most number of representatives in the two schools teams.

Eight players who were part of the two SA Schools squads last year have been included in the two groups again this year when the teams do battle in Middelburg in Mpumalanga on Thursday, 17 July.

Western Province’s Josh Neill, Markus Muller, Briint Davids, and Jordan Jooste, as well as Ethan Adams and AJ Meyer from Free State, the Sharks’ Zekhethelo Siyaya, and André Poulton of the Golden Lions, all of whom featured in 2024, were again included in the two squads of 26 players each.

Western Province, who won the unofficial final on Saturday after beating the SWD Eagles, have the most representatives in the two groups — eight players in the SA Schools team, and 12 in the SA Schools ‘A’ squad.

Lwazi Zangqa from Border has been named as the head coach of the SA Schools side, and he will be assisted by the Bulls’ Cobus van Dyk, while the SA Schools ‘A’ team will be coached by Flash Malinga of the Sharks, with Clinton van Rensburg of Western Province named as his assistant.

SA Schools squad: 1 Kai Pratt (SWD / Oakdale), 2 Altus Rabe (Western Province / Paul Roos Gymnasium), 3 Luan van der Berg (Blue Bulls / Garsfontein), 4 Lwandile Mlaba (Sharks / Westville Boys High), 5 AJ Meyer (Free State / Grey College), 6 Chinedu Amadi (Golden Lions / King Edward VII), 7 Josh Neill (Western Province / Rondebosch Boys High), 8 Jacobus de Villiers (SWD / Oakdale), 9 Morne Noble (Western Province / Wynberg Boys High), 10 Liyema Nela (Sharks / Hilton College), 11 Jadrian Afrikaner (Sharks / Westville Boys High), 12 Markus Muller (Western Province / Paarl Gimnasium), 13 Ethan Adams (Free State / Grey College), 14 Junaide Stuart (Blue Bulls / Garsfontein HS), 15 Zekhethelo Siyaya (Sharks / Westville Boys High), 16 Clinton Agu (Golden Lions / Noordheuwel HS), 17 Jordan Jooste (Western Province / Paarl Boys High), 18 Matthew van der Merwe (Western Province / Rondebosch Boys High), 19 Jayden Joubert (Western Province / Paarl Boys High), 20 Wasi Vyambwera (Sharks / Maritzburg College), 21 Gert Kemp (Western Province / Paul Roos Gymnasium), 22 Zirk Meyer (Blue Bulls / Affies), 23 Ruben Groenewald (Blue Bulls / Affies), 24 Nathan Aneke (Sharks / Durban High School), 25 Lamla Mgedezi (Free State / Grey College), 26 Thabiso Simelane (Blue Bulls / St. Albans College)

SA Schools ‘A’ squad: 1 Andre Poulton (Golden Lions / Jeppe), 2 Keenan Myners (SWD / Outeniqua HS), 3 Bernhard du Toit (Western Province / Paarl Boys High), 4 Diaan Augustyn (SWD / Oakdale), 5 Juvan Burden (Western Province / Stellenberg HS), 6 Caleb Koeberg (Western Province / Paul Roos Gymnasium), 7 Quintin Potgieter (Western Province / Paarl Gimnasium), 8 Stefan McDonald (Blue Bulls / Affies), 9 Jayden Brits (Western Province / Boland Landbou), 10 Jeandre Uithaler (Golden Lions / Noordheuwel HS), 11 Ncuthu Kepe (Border / Queens College), 12 Christian Vorster (SWD / Oakdale), 13 Erin Nelson (Eastern Province / Graeme College), 14 Lucritia Magua (Eastern Province / Graeme College), 15 Junade Pasensie (Blue Bulls / Garsfontein HS), 16 Thomas Muller (Western Province / Paarl Boys High), 17 Jeffrey Singo (Blue Bulls / Pretoria Boys High), 18 JG Badenhorst (Free State / Grey College), 19 Lian Terblanche (Sharks / Northwood HS), 20 Briint Davids (Western Province / Milnerton HS), 21 Mickyle Booise (Western Province / Paarl Gimnasium), 22 Ethan van Biljon (Western Province / Stellenberg HS), 23 Jeneall Davids (Western Province / Paarl Boys High), 24 Pieter Cilliers (Western Province / Paarl Gimnasium), 25 Toriq Schambreel (Free State / Grey College), 26 Jadon Ocks (Western Province / Boland Landbou)