Junior Boks go for a 6–2 bench for U20 Championship semi-final

Coach Kevin Foote has selected largely the same side that won the first two pool games of the tournament to face Argentina.

After making a few rotational changes for their last Pool A match against Scotland, which the SA U20s won by 73-14 in Calvisano, Foote has selected mainly the same combination that defeated Australia and England in their first two group games.

For Monday’s important knockout match with Los Pumitas in Viadana (kick-off 8.30pm), Demitre Erasmus is back at outside centre after missing the England clash due to illness and coming off the bench against Scotland. Jaco Williams is retained at left wing for his second start in a row since replacing Siya Ndlozi, who returned home with a hamstring injury sustained against England.

The Junior Bok pack remains the same as the combination that faced Australia and England, with lock Riley Norton leading a starting team that have impressed with their physicality and ability to create plenty of scoring opportunities with their speedy outside backs.

Junior Boks have a 6–2 bench

However, Foote has opted for six forwards and two backs on the bench for the semi-final in a bid to use their explosive forwards and attack the Argentina pack, with No 8 Stephanus Linde now the extra forward among the replacements.

Foote said it was a tough task to select the team to face Argentina: “It was so difficult to leave out anybody because the players did so well against Scotland. My message to those who weren’t selected for the match-23 is to help us prepare the starting team as best as we can.”

According to Foote, Argentina’s forward prowess will be a huge test for the SA U20s, which is one of the reasons why he has decided to go with a six-two split on the bench.

“The Argentinians are very confrontational and physical, and they play with lots of passion,” he said. “We know we are in for a fight which is why we went for six forwards on the bench, because we have so much respect for them.”

The SA U20s are one of three southern hemisphere teams in the world championship semi-finals, alongside Argentina and New Zealand, who face France in their playoff at 6pm.

Starting XV: Gilermo Mentoe, Cheswill Jooste, Demitre Erasmus, Albie Bester, Jaco Williams, Vusi Moyo, Haashim Pead, Wandile Mlaba, Bathobele Hlekani, Xola Nyali, JJ Theron, Riley Norton (captain), Herman Lubbe, Siphosethu Mnebelele, Simphiwe Ngobese.

Bench: Jaundré Schoeman, Oliver Reid, Jean Erasmus, Jaco Grobbelaar, Matt Romao, Ceano Everson, Dominic Malgas, Stephanus Linde.