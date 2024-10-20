SA teams must ‘apply’ to keep URC spots

Despite the uncertainty, it remains highly unlikely that the Bulls, Lions, Sharks, and Stormers will lose their spots in the URC.

The Stormers celebrate a try scored by Ruhan Nel against Munster at the weekend. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

SA Rugby (SARU) has notified the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers that they must apply to continue participating in the United Rugby Championship next season.

While this development follows a letter sent by these franchises opposing SARU’s proposed equity deal with Ackerley Sports Group (ASG), SARU denies the reapplication process is punitive, claiming it’s standard protocol.

An insider revealed to Sunday newspaper Rapport that the governing body must adhere to strict criteria for teams to qualify, emphasising that this decision predates CEO Rian Oberholzer’s appointment.

Concerns over transparency

It is understood that some within the franchises are concerned about the lack of transparency around the rules for URC participation.

Speculation continues, however, as the ASG deal faces mounting opposition from several unions, who are exploring alternative equity agreements.

SARU has already committed to exclusive negotiations with ASG until December, while other potential partners, including Sharks owner Marco Masotti, are believed to be considering forming a competing consortium.

