Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu wants World Cup action with Boks

Having got his first taste of a Springbok camp in 2022, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu says he “badly” wants to earn a spot in the squad that travels to France for the World Cup.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu has enjoyed a rapid rise through the ranks, captaining the Junior Springboks to the U20 Six Nations Summer Series victory, before making his Stormers debut in the 2021-22 United Rugby Championship playoffs.

Later in 2022, he was called into the Springbok squad that toured Europe in November and got a taste of action for the South Africa ‘A’ side.

‘I want it badly’

In an interview with BokSquad the talented young playmaker admitted that his experiences through 2022 have only left him eager for more, as he would love to play at the upcoming World Cup in France.

“I want it badly,” he admitted. “I mean who wouldn’t want the opportunity to play at a World Cup?

“But I know I have to focus on doing my job at the Stormers. Everything will take care of itself after that.”

Able to shift throughout the backline, Feinberg-Mngomezulu made his URC debut off the bench at inside centre, where he has mostly been utilised at the Stormers, but says he sees himself as more of a flyhalf.

Flyhalf

“I don’t mind slotting in at 10, 12 or 15 – but in my heart I’m a flyhalf. My strong points are the characteristics of a flyhalf. My kicking game is one of my strengths, so it’s at flyhalf where you get to play to that a bit more.

“Flyhalf is the position I love the most, but game time is the most important thing. Wherever I’m needed by the team, I’m there.”

Still just 21, he admits that he still has plenty to learn to realise his potential as a No 10.

“When you’re at school, you get to take control of the game from that flyhalf position. Coaches want you to fulfil that role at the senior level, but the big difference is that you can’t be the star of the show.

“It’s more about working together, orchestrating an attack and putting other people into space. You’ve got to keep the team ticking over. You can’t be on your own mission.”

This article first appeared in sarugbymag.co.za. It has been republished here with permisssion. For the original story click here.