Bulls, Lions join hands to host URC double-headers at Loftus, Ellis Park

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Bulls and Lions rugby unions have joined hands to host back-to-back double header weekends of rugby action at their respective grounds over rounds 17 and 18 of the United Rugby Championship.

Ellis Park and Loftus Versfeld will each host two URC matches on 15 April and 22 April respectively.

The visiting teams from Europe who’ll be a part of the back-to-back action are Zebre from Italy and Leinster from Ireland.

‘Growing game for greater good’

“We are incredibly excited to host three teams all in one day at Ellis Park,” said Lions boss Rudolf Straeuli.

“Since its inception, the URC has been at the forefront of sports innovation and these double-header weekends are testament to this.

“We believe that through this unique collaboration rugby can lead the way in bringing stakeholders together and growing the game for the greater good.”

The Lions have struggled in recent times to draw fans to Ellis Park, but it will be hoped that with two matches to watch and with the Bulls in attendance, supporters will come out in their numbers and cheer on the Lions and the visitors from Pretoria.

The goal will be the same when the Lions play at Loftus Versfeld the following Saturday.

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said: “I commend Martin Anayi and the URC team, the sponsors and broadcasters for their support as we are always exploring ways in which we can better our offering to all our patrons.”

The fixtures for the double-headers are:

Round 17

Saturday, April 15 (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

1pm: Bulls v Zebre Parma

4pm: Lions v Leinster

Round 18

Saturday, April 22 (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

1pm: Lions v Zebre Parma

4pm:Bulls v Leinster