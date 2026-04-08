Salmaan Moerat moves on from the Stormers

Stormers boss John Dobson said this is an opportunity for Moerat's family to achieve financial security that would not be possible in SA.

Former Stormers captain Salmaan Moerat has confirmed he will leave Cape Town at the end of the season to take up an opportunity in France.

Though neither he nor the club have confirmed his destination, he has previously been linked with Top 14 side La Rochelle.

Moerat on the move

A proud product of the Western Cape, Moerat came through the system as captain of Paarl Boys High and the Western Province U18 side at the 2016 Craven Week.

The lock would go on to lead the Junior Springboks and, in 2018, made his Stormers debut against the Highlanders in Dunedin.

He has earned 70 Stormers caps since then and captained the team in their historic first United Rugby Championship game against Benetton in Treviso in 2021.

He has led the Stormers as club captain for the past two seasons and has also served as Springbok captain in that time.

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson said that while it is tough to see a player who has played such an influential role at the club go, the union was never going to stand in his way.

“Salmaan embodies a lot of what we are about as a team,” Dobson said.

“He is a homegrown talent from a renowned rugby family who has earned the respect of teammates and opponents alike through his selfless approach on and off the field.

“This is a significant opportunity for him and his young family to achieve financial security that would not be possible here. He will always be a part of us and hopefully will return home at some stage,” he said.

Moerat said that his connection with the Stormers will always be there.

“I grew up dreaming of playing for this team and the memories I have will stay with me forever,” he said.

“This move will hopefully be a positive one for me as a rugby player and for my family and I’d love to return to play for the Stormers one day. It will always be home for me.”

Bulls utility back also on his way to La Rochelle

Moerat’s announcement came a day after the Bulls confirmed utility back David Kriel will be heading to the same French outfit.

Over his 143 appearances for the Bulls to date, Kriel featured at fullback 41 times, outside centre 36 times, inside centre 30 times, and across both wings 26 times, while also providing impact from the bench on 10 occasions.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be heading there to learn French culture, to meet new people and still do the thing that I love most,” said Kriel,

He thanked the Bulls for helping him grow as a player and person over six seasons.