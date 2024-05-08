Junior Boks coach laments lack of discipline in loss to Wallabies

'We played against ourselves but fair credit to Australia for capitalising on our errors,' said Nhleko.

The Junior Springboks played under some tough conditions on Tuesday. Picture: by Albert Perez/Getty Images.

Junior Springboks coach Bafana Nhleko lamented his side’s error-prone performance in their 24-19 defeat to the Baby Wallabies on Tuesday in the Under-20 Rugby Championship.

The game was played at a wet and windy Sunshine Coast Stadium in Brisbane, which made it difficult for both teams, however, Australia played the conditions better and were on the front foot for large periods of the game.

‘We played against ourselves’

The Baby Boks were also their own worst enemy at times because of a lack of discipline; they got a red card and a yellow card in the game.

“The disappointing thing is that we actually managed to build pressure at times, but then consistently released that pressure,” said Nhleko.

“As JF (van Heerden, captain) said, we played against ourselves but fair credit to Australia for capitalising on our errors and their set-piece ascendancy.

“It was frustrating that we managed to get ourselves into the right areas of the field, but we let ourselves down with our execution. We don’t want it to be a recurring theme, so we need to get it right,” he said.

‘The cards cost us’

The Junior Boks played the last 20 minutes of the first half with 14 men because of a red card to prop Mbasa Maqubela. Despite that, they were able to go to the break behind 10-7, with their score coming through a Van Heerden converted try.

The Baby Boks took the lead early in the second half through a converted try by Litelihle Bester.

The lead would not last as Australia hit back with a converted try and penalty try to lead 24-14. The penalty try resulted in Junior Boks lock Bathobele Hlekani getting a yellow card for infringing at a rolling maul.

Bester scored his second try as the Baby Boks lost 24-19. Nhleko said the cards conceded hurt the team.

“The cards had the effect that our pack played for approximately 30 minutes with seven players, which obviously hurt us by sapping our energy,” said Nhleko.

“I do believe the players have the skill and ability compared to what we saw today.”

The Junior Boks return to action on Sunday against Argentina at the Sunshine Coast Stadium (kick-off 5.30am).