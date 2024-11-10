Springboks made to work hard for win over Scotland

It was an error strewn performance from both teams, with Scotland trailing by four points going into the final 20, before the Boks pulled away at the end.

Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi dots down his second try in their end-of-year-tour match against Scotland at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday night. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Springboks were made to work incredibly hard by a game Scotland, before a late surge powered by the ‘nuclear squad’ saw them claim a 32-15 win at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday night.

It was an error strewn performance from both teams, with both missing chances over the match, while the hosts kept themselves in the game through the boot of flyhalf Finn Russell, as they trailed by just four points going into the final 20 minutes, before the Boks pulled away.

The Boks enjoyed a great start as they earned an early penalty, set up a lineout in the Scottish 22m and attacked off it, with flyhalf Handre Pollard sending a cross kick to Makazole Mapimpi to run in at the corner for a 5-0 lead after three minutes.

In the ninth minute Scotland received a harsh yellow card to lock Scott Cummings for a croc roll, although it seemed like flank Rory Darge had trapped lock Franco Mostert’s leg, which led to the offence, followed by the card being upgraded to 20-minute red.

Despite being down to 14-men for 20 minutes, the Boks poorly managed that time with an extra man, and the hosts even took the lead through two penalties to Russell, giving them a 6-5 lead after 21 minutes.

Just after the Scots got back to their full complement, the Boks scored their second try, albeit thanks to a big chunk of luck.

After setting up a lineout on the Scotland 5m, Mostert let the ball slip through his hands, but it went backwards to prop Thomas du Toit who caught it and charged through a gap to score, with Pollard converting for a 12-6 lead after 30 minutes.

Mapimpi double

Russell hit back two minutes later with his third penalty, but the Boks responded themselves in the 34th, as they attacked into the Scotland 22m and fullback Willie le Roux chipped a lovely ball for Mapimpi to catch and go in for his second, as Pollard added the extras to make it 19-9.

Scotland thought they scored a late try to scrumhalf Ben White, but it was overturned by the TMO due to a knock-on in the build-up, allowing the Boks to take a 10 point lead into halftime.

The second half was a scrappy affair from both teams, but Scotland enjoyed the better play, and the Boks produced solid defence for most of it.

Russell slotted penalties in the 43rd and 60th minutes, either side a yellow card to Mapimpi in the 57th, as the hosts cut the deficit to 19-15.

But the Boks’ slow poison began to pay off late in the game, as Pollard slotted penalties in the 64th and 72nd minutes to put them 10 points ahead going into the final five minutes.

In the final minute the Boks chose to scrum from a penalty on the Scots 5m, powered towards the line and replacement eighthman Jasper Wiese picked it up and dotted it down to seal the win in the end.

Scorers

Scotland: Penalties – Finn Russell (5)

Springboks: Tries – Makazole Mapimpi (2), Thomas du Toit, Jasper Wiese; Conversions – Handre Pollard (3); Penalties – Pollard (2)