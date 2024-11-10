Scotland v South Africa — LIVE

The Boks kick off their northern hemisphere tour with a match in Edinburgh.

Scotland host South Africa in a Test match at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday, with kick-off at 6.10pm.

The Scots go into the game on the back of a 57-17 win against Fiji last weekend, while the world champion Boks won five out of six games to clinch the Rugby Championship last month.

After today’s match, the Boks will take on England next week before completing their European tour with a match against Wales.

The Bok team for Sunday’s match includes veteran Willie le Roux at fullback, Makazole Mapimpi on the left wing, Lukhanyo Am and Andre Esterhuizen as the centre pairing, Kwagga Smith at No 8 and seven forwards on the bench, with just one back.

Scotland’s hopes will rest with key flyhalf Finn Russell.

Seasoned lock Eben Etzebeth will captain the Boks on Sunday, with regular skipper Siya Kolisi a member of the bench “Bomb Squad”.

TEAMS

Scotland: Tom Jordan; Blair Kinghorn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (capt), Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson; Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist; Zander Fagerson, Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman. Bench: Dylan Richardson, Rory Sutherland, Elliot Millar Mills, Max Williamson, Josh Bayliss, Jamie Ritchie, Jamie Dobie, Stafford McDowall

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Jaden Hendrikse, Kwagga Smith, Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden, Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth (c), Thomas du Toit, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese, Grant Williams