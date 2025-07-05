Scrappy Lions put through paces by under-strength NSW Waratahs

The Lions were given their sternest test during their time in Australia so far, but came through to beat the New South Wales Waratahs on Saturday.

British and Irish Lions' Josh van der Flier (C) runs with the ball during the rugby match between the British and Irish Lions and the NSW Waratahs in Sydney on July 5, 2025.

Scotland centre Huw Jones crossed twice as a scrappy British and Irish Lions were forced to battle hard in grinding past a second-string NSW Waratahs 21-10 on Saturday, offering the Wallabies a glimmer of hope.

The tourists outscored the home side three tries to two at a packed Sydney Football Stadium, banking a third straight win of their Australia tour.

But it was less than convincing against a team missing a slew of players on Australia duty that had lost five of their last six Super Rugby games.

After scoring 16 tries and 106 points in their opening two games, the Lions lacked invention and physical presence, missing rested playmaker Finn Russell and skipper Maro Itoje.

They took a 14-5 advantage into the break, but it was a mediocre first 40 minutes, with too many mistakes and poor decision-making.

The second half was marginally better as substitutes came on, but nowhere near as slick as their first two games to give Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt plenty to ponder ahead of the opening Test on July 19.

The Lions had a setback before kickoff when exciting young blindside flanker Harry Pollock was ruled out with what coach Andy Farrell described as “a slight problem with the calf”.

It saw skipper Tadhg Beirne move from lock to six and Scott Cummings promoted off the bench to the second row.

The Lions leaked an early try against both Western Force and the Queensland Reds, and were nearly caught on the hop again.

Hugo Keenan dropped the ball on three minutes and the Waratahs raced away, with Mack Hansen making a try-saving tackle to save the Lions blushes.

They quickly settled and, with Owen Farrell watching on after controversially jetting in as cover for injured utility back Elliot Daly, opened their account on 12 minutes.

Set free by Sione Tuipulotu from a lineout, Jones — the only repeat starter from their last game against the Reds — sliced through the defence with Fin Smith adding the extras.

But despite the Lions dominating territory and possession, the Waratahs’ defence proved resolute and the home side worked their way into the game.

Waratahs flanker Charlie Gamble broke free from a maul and dotted down near the half-hour mark to jubilation from the 40,568 fans. But the try was denied for obstruction.

The Lions responded immediately with Jones again the main man, using nifty footwork to score his second try, and third of the tour, after picking up a flat pass from scrum-half Alex Mitchell.

But the ‘Tahs kept coming and finally got their reward when winger Darby Lancaster streaked free down the left to keep them in the hunt at half-time.

They struck again soon after the restart, with Ethan Dobbins barging over to make it 14-10.

With a raft of substitutes on, the Lions perked up and claimed their third try through Mitchell, who dummied and darted over after grabbing the ball from the back of the maul.

But that was as good as it got.