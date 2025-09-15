OPINION: Down to the wire … but Boks hold advantage in Rugby Champs race

The Boks finish with two games against Argentina, while Australia and New Zealand meet home and away.

So, who’s your money on … the Springboks, after a record win against the All Blacks, the Wallabies, who’re so much better than last season, or Argentina, who keep on punching above their weight?

Or, will New Zealand dust themselves off and take the Rugby Championship title?

It’s anyone’s guess how things will unfold in the final two rounds of the competition. It’s as close and tight as it’s ever been, exactly how it should be, and what makes sport so wonderful.

As things stand after four rounds, each of the teams have won two games and lost two, with each suffering a home defeat. It’s quite remarkable how things have unfolded: Argentina lost and won at home to the All Blacks, South Africa lost and won at home to Australia, the All Blacks won and lost at home to the Boks, and Australia won and lost at home to Argentina.

Last match on neutral ground

Next up are the two matches, home and away, between New Zealand and Australia and the home and away matches between the Boks and Pumas. The difference is, and perhaps it puts the Boks in the driving seat, their away match to Argentina this year will take place at Twickenham in London, and not in Argentina.

The final match of the competition, when an overall winner could be determined, will take place on neutral ground which favours Rassie Erasmus’ team, but the majority of Argentina’s players ply their trade in Europe and may know the conditions better.

From what we have seen so far from the four Rugby Championship teams, it is clear there is so little between them this season and on any given day, anywhere in the world any one of them can beat any of the others.

The Boks though will certainly go into next weekend’s game in Durban against Argentina full of confidence after their big win against the All Blacks and will now be favourites to go all the way.

They must guard against complacency, especially against the dangerous Pumas, but they are in a strong position now to defend their title.