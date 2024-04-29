Sharks preparing for Challenge Cup semi-final: All the details

The winner of Saturday's match at The Stoop will go into the final which will be staged at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 24.

A star-studded Sharks team is hard at work preparing for this weekend’s European Challenge Cup semi-final against French side Clermont Auvergne in London, with kick-off scheduled for 1.30pm SA time on Saturday.

While the Sharks are out of the running in the United Rugby Championship following a horror season (4 wins in 15 matches) they are now on course to seriously challenge for a big European Cup title, being two wins away from glory.

And it is no surprise coach John Plumtree is satisfied with his team’s build-up to Saturday’s clash; the Sharks have been excellent in recent weeks after a poor showing in the early and mid stages of the URC.

Good run of form

Since May 2’s disappointing 10-40 URC defeat by the Lions in Joburg, the Sharks have turned around their season and won five of their last six games in the URC and Challenge Cup, with their only defeat coming away against Glasgow Warriors, who they took on with a team of back-up players.

This last weekend in the URC Plumtree’s men beat the Scarlets away 32-27 and before the Glasgow loss they also beat Edinburgh (23-13) and Ulster (22-12).

Also, in the last-16 of the Challenge Cup they beat Zebre 47-3 and in the quarters they got the better of Edinburgh 36-30.

Clermont are 10th in the French Top 14 points table, having won nine of 22 matches.

Star-studded lineup

Having given most of his squad game time over the last two weeks, Plumtree is expected to name a full-strength World Cup-winning Bok-laden side for Saturday’s semi-final, which could include a front row of Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche, Eben Etzebeth at lock, Jaden Hendrikse at scrumhalf, Lukhanyo Am at 13 and Makazole Mapimpi at 11. Grant Williams is likely to play off the bench.

Siya Masuku, who has been something of a revelation in the Sharks No 10 jersey since joining from the Cheetahs and getting a chance at flyhalf, is expected to keep his place in the run-on team, with Curwin Bosch playing off the bench.

Saturday’s semi-final will take play at The Stoop, next to Twickenham.

The winner will advance to the final, which is set for London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday, May 24, against the winner of the second semi-final between Gloucester of England and Benetton on Italy (Saturday 4pm).