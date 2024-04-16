Powell, Plumtree delighted with form of new Sharks general, Siya Masuku

'I think he’s a good general for the team. He’s been good since he got his opportunity to start in the 10 jersey.'

The Sharks have managed to win four games in a row in all competitions, and key to their recent good form has been the performance of flyhalf Siya Masuku, who has taken on the responsibility of being the team’s general at flyhalf.

Masuku has won back-to-back man-of-the-match awards in the Challenge Cup, putting in telling performances against Zebre in the last 16 and Edinburgh in the quarter-final this last weekend.

His display in the 36-30 last eight win over Edinburgh on Saturday showed just what he is made of as he did not have the greatest start to the game, but he composed himself, dictated the game and contributed 15 points through his boot.

‘Proud of Siya’

Sharks coach John Plumtree praised Masuku for his performance.

“I’m really proud of Siya. He had a few bad moments (against Edinburgh) but I’m really pleased with the way he overcame them. I was really proud with the way people got around him and encouraged him, and he came back and played well, particularly in that second half,” Plumtree said.

Getting an opportunity at 10

Masuku spent most of the season on the sidelines as Curwin Bosch was given a run in the number 10 jumper. However, an impressive cameo from the bench against the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship in February saw Masuku graduate to the starting spot.

Sharks director of rugby, Neil Powell, said Masuku, who joined the team in the off-season from the Cheetahs, has proved to be the right general for the team in the five games he’s started, helping them to four wins.

“I think he’s done well for us, to push us in the right direction. I think he’s a good general for the team. He’s been good since he got his opportunity to start in the 10 jersey,” Powell said.

‘All-round good flyhalf’

The Sharks boss elaborated on Masuku’s game attributes.

“I think he’s an all-round good flyhalf, he defends well, he can take the ball to the line, he distributes well and his kicking game is good as well,” said Powell.

“He’s good with his decision making, when to sit a little bit deeper and when to really attack that line and try to create something around that 10 channel.”

The Sharks return to URC action on Friday when they take on Glasgow Warriors away at the Scotstoun Stadium (kick-off 8.30pm).