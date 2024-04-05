Rugby

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

5 Apr 2024

05:38 pm

Sharks feeling confident, says Fassi, after finding some form

The coastal side have left no room for complacency going into their round of 16 game.

Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi

Aphelele Fassi during a Sharks training session. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Sharks will go into their Challenge Cup last 16 clash with Italian side Zebre on Sunday at Durban’s Kings Park (4pm) high on confidence thanks to the momentum they have built.

The John Plumtree-coached side are enjoying their best run of form this season, having won back-to-back matches in the United Rugby Championship against Ulster and Edinburgh. The games also served the purpose of getting the team ready for their round of 16 clash with their fellow URC residents.

The Sharks have had their eye on the match against Zebre for a while, and now that it has arrived, they are a confident group ahead of the game.

“The squad is very confident after the two fixtures we played against Ulster and Edinburgh,” Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi said this week.

Targeting the trophy

The main reason the encounter with Zebre is important is because the Sharks are targeting the Challenge Cup, which they have every intention of winning.

Lifting that trophy would see them return to the Champions Cup next season, a competition in which they reached the last eight last term, where they lost to French giants Toulouse.

With the team objective set and the competition being at the knockout stages meaning there is no margin for error, the Sharks have left no room for complacency going into their round of 16 game.

“Coming into a different competition like this, we know the stakes (are high). Obviously it’s a knockout game,” Fassi said.

“Zebre are an Italian team and they are going to come here with a lot of passion.”

Previous encounter

The Sharks and Zebre met earlier this season in the URC. The Durban side were shocked by Zebre as they lost 12-10.

That defeat was a low for the Sharks, but they have since found their footing and regained their bite.

Knowing what Zebre will be bringing to the table, the hosts have a plan for controlling the game. Fassi says they will use their powerful pack to lay a foundation for the backs to strike.

“They are going to come here with a lot of physicality,” said the 26-year-old.

“So, I think for us it’s just being able to manage that and putting our forwards in the right places, and once we get those opportunities, knocking off those opportunities will be very crucial for the team.”

Challenge Cup Sharks rugby team

