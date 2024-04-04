Sharks fullback Fassi credits assistant coaches for improved form

The 26-year-old has enjoyed an injury-free season with the Sharks, and that has seen him playing with confidence.

Fullback Aphelele Fassi produced a man-of-the-match performance in the Sharks’ win in the United Rugby Championship against Edinburgh last weekend. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi has credited the Durban side’s assistant coaches, Joey Mongalo and Dave Williams, for adding variation to his game, which has seen him in excellent form this season.

In a season that has been gloomy for the Sharks, Fassi has been one of their shining lights. When he first burst on the scene, Fassi was an attacking maverick, but this season his game has matured all-round.

His man-of-the-match performance in the Sharks’ 23-13 win over Edinburgh in the United Rugby Chanmpionship last weekend displayed the steps he has made in his game. The 26-year-old was impressive in defence, attack and in the air, and his kicking was also top-notch.

“Saturday’s performance, I was able to pull out a few tricks that I had and was able to put the team on the front foot every time,” Fassi said.

‘Working on my defence’

The fullback revealed that working with Mongalo (defence coach) and Williams (attack coach) during the pre-season had seen him develop into a player with a lot of variation in his game.

“Being able to have a full pre-season with the coaches and setting your goals in terms of strength and weaknesses, I had the opportunity to work through those things,” he said.

“I took time working with Joey Mongalo, working on my defence, and the same with my kicking game, being able to sit with him and our attacking coach Dave Williams (helped).

“I’m trying to bring a different game to myself and not always trying to be predictable. The influence the two coaches had on me in the pre-season and leading into the season has helped me.”

Mind on Sharks, not Boks

Another reason Fassi has credited for his good form is playing injury-free after he had to overcome an anterior talofibular ligament (ATFL) tear and broken fibula bone injuries that disrupted his growth in the last two years.

So now that he’s playing well, is a Springbok return on Fassi’s mind to add to his three caps?

“Honestly speaking, it’s not something I put into my head. All my focus is here at the Sharks and trying to put the Sharks badge in a different place,” he said.

Fassi and the Sharks return to action on Sunday when they take on Zebre in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup at Durban’s Kings Park (4pm).