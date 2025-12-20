URC result: Sharks late show stuns Bulls in Durban

It was a messy affair between two out of form teams, that fittingly ended with a late show that turned the match on its head in favour of the home team.

A very late show from the Sharks saw them snatch a win from the jaws of defeat as they downed the Bulls 21-12 in their United Rugby Championship (URC) North-South derby at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday night.

The sold-out home crowd were sent into raptures in the final 10 minutes, when two late tries from the hosts saw them move ahead and secure a comfortable looking win, that was anything but, after the visitors led for a large portion of the match.

The result is a major boost for the Sharks, as it is their second win in a row, after a disastrous run of form, and gives them some good momentum to head into the new year with.

For the Bulls they will be despondent after their fifth straight loss in all competitions, that leaves them going into 2026 in dreadful form.

The match was a messy affair throughout, with both teams trying to run the ball on numerous occasions, but a litany of errors and knock-ons didn’t allow either team to gain any ascendancy.

It was the home side who took the lead in the 14th minute, after a superb break from Bulls loose forward Jandre Rudolph put them on the front foot, but after sending quick ball down the backline, Sharks fullback Hakeem Kunene made a perfect intercept and raced away for a converted try against the run of play.

Powered back

The Bulls however powered back through their powerful pack, who dominated the set piece, which allowed their flyhalf general Handre Pollard to slot three penalties, to put them ahead 9-7 after 37 minutes.

The half ended almost fittingly as Sharks flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse and Pollard both kicked penalty attempts wide, leaving the visitors with a two-point lead going into the break.

A massive arm wrestle then took centre stage in the second half, with a 56th minute Pollard penalty the only points during the third quarter.

The Sharks then had two chances to cut the deficit, with easy penalties in the Bulls 22m, but chose to go to the corner twice, and neither worked out as the visitors eventually managed to clear their lines.

In the 68th minute another kickable penalty to the hosts went to the corner, with them this time losing the ball at the lineout, but two minutes later their pressure finally told, after a quick tap penalty on the Bulls 5m led to flank Siya Kolisi crashing over, with replacement flyhalf George Whitehead converting to put them back in front 14-12.

In the 77th minute they then secured the win, as on attack on the Bulls 22m, replacement scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse popped a brilliant chip over the ruck, with wing Edwill van der Merwe racing onto the ball and scoring, while Whiteheads extras put them out of reach over the final few minutes.

Scorers

Sharks: Tries – Hakeem Kunene, Siya Kolisi, Edwill van der Merwe; Conversions – Jordan Hendrikse, George Whitehead (2)

Bulls: Penalties – Handre Pollard (4)