Desperate Sharks and Bulls hunting URC derby delight

The out of form Sharks and Bulls will both be desperate for some derby delight when they battle it out in their huge United Rugby Championship (URC) derby at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday evening (kick-off 6pm).

Both teams have had poor seasons so far, and the Sharks currently find themselves languishing down in 14th place on the URC table, while the Bulls sit eighth.

In total the Sharks have only won two games so far this season, against five losses and a draw, but crucially they head into the match with some momentum built-up from a hard working 28-23 Champions Cup win over Saracens over the past weekend.

It was also a winning start to new coach JP Pietersen’s reign, having taken charge for the first time against Saracens after John Plumtree stepped down, and he said that taking a positive result into the derby was very important.

“It’s an opportunity every week to get better. We looked at the positives from last week and how we can build on them. It’s been a good week, there’s good energy in the group,” said Pietersen.

The Sharks have chosen to stick with continuity from their recent win, with only two changes made to the starting XV, flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse coming in for George Whitehead, and fullback Aphelele Fassi ruled out with concussion, meaning Hakeem Kunene steps in.

Bulls demons

On the Bulls front, they are fighting their own demons heading into the match and new coach Johan Ackermann is under immense pressure, with his team having won just three out of eight games so far this season.

Ackermann and his players have both come in for some fierce criticism, and a derby loss against the Sharks will heap even more pressure on them.

They have lost their last four straight games, including two in the Champions Cup over the past two weekends and Ackermann said that this week had been all about getting his players’ heads right for the match.

“This week is about getting the guys’ heads right. It’s about getting the minds positive, getting the bodies healed up and full of energy, and then going to challenge a good Sharks side in Durban,” explained Ackermann.

“If we can get through that game, we’ve got a week off and then it’s a big challenge against the Stormers (at the start of January), who are obviously in great form. It’s not an easy two weeks, but the only thing we can control now is getting 23 players fit and healthy.

“We’re not going to give up. Losing tests your character, it shows whether you stay down or get up. I feel for the players because we push them hard, but we’ll keep looking for solutions. I don’t let winning or losing define me as a coach, and I won’t allow this group to lose belief.”