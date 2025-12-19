Sharks and Bulls ready to give fans ‘something special’, says Pietersen

JP Pietersen is fired up for his first derby against the Bulls as coach of the Sharks, with both teams desperate for a morale boosting win.

New Sharks coach JP Pietersen is looking forward to their huge United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against the Bulls at Kings Park on Saturday, with the fixture reminding him of his playing days.

The 39-year-old Pietersen retired from professional rugby only in 2021, but he found himself parachuted into the Sharks head coaching role last week, having previously coached their Currie Cup team, after John Plumtree decided to step aside.

His first game in charge was a 28-23 Champions Cup win over Saracens last weekend, which was just their second positive result of the season, with the Sharks having lost five and drawn one in their other games.

The Bulls have also been in poor form, with three wins and five losses from their eight matches, and Pietersen believes that could make it an open, exciting game for fans to watch.

“For me as a player, it was probably my favourite and most challenging game to play. On Saturday, it’s two teams that really want to put in a good performance,” Pietersen said.

“They’re desperate, we’re desperate. It’s a derby, it’s sold out, and hopefully both teams can bring the best out of each other and give the crowd something special.”

Very good squad

He praised the Bulls squad, however, explaining that it was going to be a tough contest, with both teams boasting plenty of Springbok talent that will be going head-to-head, while the set-piece battle is set to be a fierce one.

“They’ve got a very good squad. With guys like Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar and Gerhard Steenekamp, you can see what they bring. The scrum is a big part of the game and it’s going to be a battle. They’ve got a good pack, we’ve got a good pack, that’s what rugby is about,” said Pietersen.

“We have to contest at scrum time, and they’ve got a good lineout with Ruan Nortje. Their loose trio is good too, with Marco van Staden, and the Sheriff (Elrigh Louw) is back. So it’ll be a good, physical game.”

Hendrikse at flyhalf

Springbok Jordan Hendrikse is also set to get an extended run at flyhalf for the Sharks, having played fullback a number of times this season, and often finding it hard to secure his spot, with Siya Masuku, who is currently injured, giving stiff competition.

“Jordan’s first game back at 10 was against Toulouse (in the Champions Cup earlier this month). He struggled with a bit of a shin splint before that, so we took our time bringing him back,” explained Pietersen.

“With Aphelele Fassi out (concussed), we needed Jordan at fullback, but as a coaching group we felt this was the right time to give him the opportunity to lead the team at 10.

“I think he will do a great job at 10 and he is capable of doing it. Will there be moments where things are a little bit off? Yes. That’s normal, it’s part of the game. But I trust his ability to bring the best out of the group.”