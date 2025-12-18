Sharks back continuity for massive URC derby against Bulls

The Sharks have made just two changes to their match 23 for their huge clash against the Bulls.

The Sharks have made just two changes to their starting XV for their United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter with the Bulls at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday evening (kick-off 6pm). in what should be yet another fiercely contested local derby between the two sides.

Head coach JP Pietersen has largely stuck with the same team that defeated Saracens last week, making one rotational change as Jordan Hendrikse and George Whitehead swap jerseys at flyhalf, and the other an enforced one, seeing Hakeem Kunene come in for the concussed Aphelele Fassi at fullback.

There are no other changes in the rest of the match 23, with Pietersen hoping the continuity will help his side build on their morale-boosting 28-23 bonus point Champions Cup victory over the past weekend.

Springbok centre Andre Esterhuizen keeps hold of the captaincy reigns, while fellow Bok stars Siya Kolisi, Grant Williams and Edwill van der Merwe will be eager to make a big impact in the match.

Bulls arrival

This while the Bulls arrive in Durban off the back of consecutive losses, a 46-33 home defeat to Bordeaux and a 50-5 loss to Northampton Saints in England.

For the Sharks, their win over the three-time Champions Cup champions, is a great confidence booster, after they had lost their previous two games heavily, 56-19 against Toulouse in the Champions Cup, and 44-17 against Connacht in the URC.

“A win is always important, it gives you belief, it gives you something you can work on and it gives you motivation and confidence to take into the next game,” said Pietersen.

“We know it’s not going to be easy against the Vodacom Bulls, they’re also desperate, but what a challenge it’s going to be.”

It’s also Sharksfest on Saturday at Kings Park, where a sold-out crowd will be in attendance for the showdown between two South African rugby powerhouses.

Sharks XV

Hakeem Kunene, Edwill van der Merwe, Ethan Hooker, André Esterhuizen (c), Makazole Mapimpi, Jordan Hendrikse, Grant Williams, Phepsi Buthelezi, Vincent Tshituka, Siya Kolisi, Emile van Heerden, Jason Jenkins, Hanro Jacobs, Bongi Mbonambi, Phatu Ganyane

Bench: Eduan Swart, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Mawande Mdanda, Marvin Orie, Matt Romao, Nick Hatton, Jaden Hendrikse, George Whitehead