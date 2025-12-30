Stormers brace for ‘confrontational’ showdown with Bulls

“It’s going to be physical, a ‘who’s the bigger man type thing’. A full crowd," said Stormers scrumhalf Cobus Reinach.

The Stormers are preparing for what they see as “the biggest game in the world” when it comes to spectator engagement, when they play the Bulls in their first north-south derby of the season.

The teams clash at Cape Town Stadium at 6pm on Saturday with the Stormers flying high at the top of the United Rugby Championship table and having nine straight wins in all competitions.

The Bulls, meanwhile, are on a five-game losing streak and lie 10th on the URC table and fifth in their Champions Cup pool.

Having won just three out of nine matches, head coach Johan Ackermann dismissed assistant coaches Chris Rossouw and Andries Bekker, employed Neil de Bruin as his new backline coach, and welcomed the services of three Springbok assistant coaches Jerry Flannery, Felix Jones and Andy Edwards, along with mobi-unit coach Duane Vermeulen.

The Boks coaches, Ackermann stressed on Tuesday, would only help the Bulls after the Stormers derby.

‘Test yourselves against the best’

The north-south derby has long been a highlight of South African rugby. Last season, the Bulls snatched a 33-32 win in Cape Town before the Stormers won 19-16 at Loftus. That was an in-form Bulls team – a far cry from the current outfit.

Overall, the Stormers have won eight of the 10 URC clashes between the sides, including their first seven contests in the tournament.

“It’s always confrontational – the biggest game in the world when it comes to spectators and fans,” said Stormers defence coach Norman Laker.

“For the guys playing on the field, it’s nice to test yourselves against the best. For coaches as well, it’s important to prepare for it.”

He said the Stormers had not produced their best performance when they beat the Lions 34-17 in Cape Town on 20 December. But giving players and coaching staff a week off with their families over the festive season allowed them to return to training fresh this week.

Reinach ready for Stormers-Bulls showdown

In his first media interview since joining the Stormers after three years in England and five in France, Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach said he was up for the game.

“It’s going to be physical, a ‘who’s the bigger man’ type thing. A full crowd,” he said.

“It’s another game we have to be better and growing as the Stormers outfit. We must play in our structures and plans as best we can.”

Reinach said the Lions derby reminded him how “tough it is to play against your own people”.

“It was strange to play against mates but really tough and rewarding even though the game didn’t go as planned and we didn’t produce a performance we are happy about.

“But it’s good to learn while you are still winning and not performing as well.”