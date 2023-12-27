Rejuvenated Sharks need tight defence against Stormers

The Sharks have missed 95 tackles this season in the URC.

Sharks defence coach Joey Mongalo will need to make sure their defensive system is solid this weekend. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Sharks will return to action on Saturday when they travel to Cape Town to take on the Stormers in a crucial United Rugby Championship encounter.

The side from Kwa-Zulu Natal will go into the match rejuvenated thanks to some time off following their last game on December 17, when they lost 32-29 to the Cheetahs in the Challenge Cup.

The bye came at the right time for the Sharks as it would have allowed the team to reboot and work on certain aspects of their game.

John Plumtree’s charges are having a difficult season; things are not working out for them on the field of play. The team is in a transition, and that has been reflected in their performances and results.

Well rested

Their Christmas break would have helped the players forget about their woes – time away from the game when things are not going well can help.

The Sharks will go into their derby clash with the Stormers fresh in the mind and physically. This can work in their favour on Saturday as they are taking on a side that’s had hard back-to-back battles.

A win for the Sharks will see them enter the new year with confidence; they need the morale-boosting victory. They are currently second from bottom on the URC log and a good result will help the team build momentum heading into the next block of fixtures.

Strong defence

What will be key for the Sharks against John Dobson’s troops will be their defence, which could be a good foundation for the visitors. The defence department headed by Joey Mongalo will have to be at their absolute best when they face a potent Stormers attack.

What makes the Stormers dangerous on the offence is the variation in their attack; they can be flamboyant and pragmatic. They have scored 197 points in the URC with 25 tries, and their X-factor players such as Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse and Warrick Gelant can influence the game in the blink of an eye.

95 missed tackles

The Shark’s defence has often let them down this season; it is the second worst defence in the 16-team league.

Their biggest problem is that they have missed 95 tackles, and they can’t afford to be inaccurate in their tackles against a Stormers side that love running with the ball.

If the Sharks can have their defensive system working and be disciplined, however, they can walk away with a win at Cape Town Stadium.

With Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Aphelele Fassi, and Grant Williams in their backline, the Sharks will always be a threat to any team they face, but their defence will have to play its part on Saturday.