Cheetahs make huge statement with 32-29 win over the Sharks

The win sees the Cheetahs go on top of their pool in the Challenge Cup.

Cheetahs star Ruan Pienaar showed his class against the Sharks in their Challenge Cup meeting at the Free State Stadium. Picture: by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images.

A late Cohen Jasper try saw the Cheetahs secure a remarkable 32-29 derby win over the Sharks in the Challenge Cup on Sunday at the Free State Stadium.

The performance of the Cheetahs once again showed that they do belong with the big boys. They have won two games in the Challenge Cup, and are on top of Pool 1.

Meanwhile, it’s a first loss for the Sharks in the competition.

Powerful start

The home side was fired up, they used their power forwards to stamp their authority on the game; the likes of captain Victor Sekekete, and the back row of Gideon van der Merwe, Friedle Olivier, and Jeandre Rudolph were carrying outlets and winning the collisions.

The Cheetahs played rugby in the Sharks’ territory with veteran Ruan Pienaar kicking well, showing great knowledge of the pitch.

Hooker Marnus van der Merwe powered his way through to get the Cheetahs’ first score, with Pienaar adding the extras.

The Sharks struggled to settle in the game and one part that was not working was their lineout. However, their first score came from a driving maul which was controlled by Springbok Eben Etzebeth, who dotted down for a converted try.

The hosts continued with their game plan and managed to score a second try via Gideon van der Merwe and a penalty goal through Pienaar, making sure they led 15-7 at the break.

Sharks fight back

The visitors got themselves back into the game immediately at the start of the second half. Their transition attack caught the Cheetahs flatfooted, with Francois Venter finishing a lovely worked try to make the score 15-12.

Pienaar extended the Cheetahs lead with a penalty but it was not enough to stop the Sharks onslaught. The Durban side scored two tries via Grant Williams, Makazole Mapimpi and seven points from Curwin Bosch’s boot.

The Cheetahs made changes to impact the game, one of the replacements Daniel Maartens scored a converted try to keep the team in the game.

With five minutes left, the Cheetahs managed to steal the win thanks to a try from Jasper, Pienaar added the conversion for the 32-29 victory.

Scorers

Cheetahs: Try – Marnus van der Merwe, Gideon van der Merwe, Daniel Maartens, Cohen Jasper ; Conversion – Ruan Pienaar (3); Penalties – Pienaar (2)

Sharks: Try – Eben Etzebeth, Francois Venter, Grant Williams, Makazole Mapimpi ; Conversion – Curwin Bosch (3) ; Penalties – Bosch