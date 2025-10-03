Sharks ready to meet bolstered Dragons’ fire with fire

Head coach John Plumtree said the Sharks have had a look at the new-look Dragons and made adjustments to their team to prepare.

Sharks head coach John Plumtree said his team are ready for their Friday fixture against Dragons, which is expected to be much tougher than it has been in previous seasons.

Plumtree named an unchanged forward pack with three alterations in the backline for the 9.05pm United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Rodney Parade.

The Durban side come from a tough 35-19 loss against 2024 champions Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium last week, while a new-look Dragons team featuring an interim coach now appointed permanently, and 14 new player signings, lost 42-21 to Ulster in Ireland.

Consistency and refinement

The Sharks see Jean Smith take over from Jaden Hendrikse, who filled in at flyhalf last week, but reverts back to scrumhalf, with Ross Braude playing off the bench.

Lukhanyo Am shifts from outside to inside centre, opening the way for Jurenzo Julius to come in as his midfield partner. The final change sees Edwill van der Merwe moving to fullback in place of the injured Yaw Penxe, with PK Sobahle named on the wing.

Plumtree said the unchanged forward pack maintained consistency while the new halfback pairing would be more at home than the inexperienced Baude at nine and Hendrikse in the unfamiliar 10 last week.

“Along with Jaden I would like to see [Smith] control our game,” Plumtree said. “His decision-making around whether to run or kick will be important. He’s got the natural instincts of a flyhalf, which I like. He played well in the Currie Cup.”

Plumtree said Springbok Van der Merwe was experienced and would acquit himself well at fullback, while 2024’s Junior Springbok of the Year Julius was a welcome return after injuries in pre-season.

Sharks meet fire with fire in physical contest

“On Friday night, there will be a lot of kicking, a lot of rucks, a lot of defensive work in the tighter channels, depending on what the weather is like. The physical side of the game will be intense. Jurenzo has to step up just like everyone else.”

The Sharks coach said they had watched how Dragons performed against Scarlets in pre-season, and then against Ulster.

“They definitely strengthened their squad. There is a new look about it but we have an idea of how they will play.

“It will be a tough challenge, they are playing at home for the first time. We’ve got to meet fire with fire because we know how passionate they will be in front of their own crowd.”

Sharks starting XV: Edwill van der Merwe, PK Sobahle, Jurenzo Julius, Lukhanyo Am, Christie Grobbelaar, Jean Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Vincent Tshituka (capt), Manu Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi, Marvin Orie, Deon Slabbert, Ruan Dreyer, Fez Mbatha, Simphiwe Matanzima. Bench: Eduan Swart, Cameron Dawson*, Cebo Dlamini*, Bathobele Hlekani, Nick Hatton, Ross Braude, Francois Venter, Hakeem Kunene.