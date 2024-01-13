Lions to revert to type for Montpellier Challenge Cup clash

It is the Lions' second visit to France in the competition, having sent the same group to Perpignan in December.

Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse will be aiming to put in as good a performance against Montpellier as he did last time he was in the country in December. Picture: Valentine Chapuis/Gallo Images

The Lions will be switching back to their more conservative points driven game plan when they take on French side Montpellier in their Challenge Cup match in France on Saturday night (kick-off 10pm).

The Lions have found considerable success this season playing two different game plans, a more exciting and free flowing game in sunny South African conditions, while on the road in wet and windy Europe they have been more forward and territory driven, while taking any points on offer.

That will thus be the plan again when an understrength team tries to continue their impressive five match winning run this weekend.

That result was built around the boot of flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse, who has played second fiddle to Sanele Nohamba this season, as he slotted seven penalties and a conversion for a personal haul of 23 points which earned him the man-of-the-match award.

He will be keen to impress again, along with a number of fringe players who will be looking to seize their chance to show the coaches what they can do.

Territorial game

“It would be wrong to say we want to play the way we want to play at 1pm at Ellis Park. Given the conditions and the time, we will want to play a more territorial game,” explained Lions assistant coach Barend Pieterse.

“If we get there and it is perfect weather, we will always be a team that will go for it first. But to get into the game and get in behind them will be their first priority on the night.”

Montpellier have had a poor season in the French Top 14 so far and are rooted to the bottom of the table having won just three games and lost nine.

But in the Challenge Cup they have been transformed, beating Newcastle Falcons 24-19 away and thumping Ospreys 38-5 at home to sit top of pool two, one point ahead of the Lions and Pieterse knows exactly how tough they will be,

“I think it’s going to be a hectic challenge. If you look at their squad, I don’t understand why they are lying where they are in the Top 14 because if you look at the players they’ve got, it’s a really good squad,” explained Pieterse.

“But in saying that, the challenge is just going to stick to the game plan and what has been working for us. They have got big forwards, so I think the big challenge will be up front with the players they have.”