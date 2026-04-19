URC result: Sharks suffer killer blow

The Sharks stay on the road and will visit Edinburgh on Friday night.

The Ospreys all but ended the Sharks’ Vodacom URC playoff hopes in Swansea on Saturday.

The 21-17 defeat left coach JP Pietersen’s side 11th on the log, 10 points behind eighth-placed Connacht, with three rounds remaining.

The Sharks started with intent, dominating territory and possession, but failed to turn pressure into points.

They were punished when Ospreys flyhalf Dan Edwards finished off a slick move to open the scoring, before the Sharks responded through a driving maul, with flank Phepsi Buthelezi crashing over.

The arm-wrestle continued, but the hosts struck again through flank Jac Morgan off another maul to stretch their lead.

The Sharks hit back just before the break when flank Vincent Tshituka reacted quickest to a loose ball, sending centre Ethan Hooker over to cut the deficit – but the winger’s shoulder injury in the act of scoring, due to an Ospreys defender diving on him, blunted their momentum.

Undone by a moment of brilliance

Despite controlling large spells of the second half, the Sharks were undone by a moment of brilliance – and a mistake.

Winger Daniel Kasende intercepted and set up replacement prop Garyn Phillips to extend the Ospreys’ lead, leaving the visitors chasing the game.

Buthelezi’s second try from another powerful maul kept the Sharks in it, but they were unable to find the match-winning score in the closing stages.

The Sharks stay on the road and will visit Edinburgh on Friday night.

OSPREYS – Tries: Daniel Edwards, Jac Morgan, Garyn Phillips. Conversions: Edwards (3).

SHARKS – Tries: Phepsi Buthelezi (2), Ethan Hooker. Conversion: Jean Smith.