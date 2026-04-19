Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

URC result: Sharks suffer killer blow

Picture of sarugbymag

By sarugbymag

2 minute read

19 April 2026

07:27 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The Sharks stay on the road and will visit Edinburgh on Friday night.

Sharks

The Ospreys ended Sharks’ playoff aspirations with a 21-17 victory in their URC clash in Swansea on Saturday night. Picture: Gruffydd Thomas/Gallo Images.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Ospreys all but ended the Sharks’ Vodacom URC playoff hopes in Swansea on Saturday.

The 21-17 defeat left coach JP Pietersen’s side 11th on the log, 10 points behind eighth-placed Connacht, with three rounds remaining.

The Sharks started with intent, dominating territory and possession, but failed to turn pressure into points.

They were punished when Ospreys flyhalf Dan Edwards finished off a slick move to open the scoring, before the Sharks responded through a driving maul, with flank Phepsi Buthelezi crashing over.

The arm-wrestle continued, but the hosts struck again through flank Jac Morgan off another maul to stretch their lead.

The Sharks hit back just before the break when flank Vincent Tshituka reacted quickest to a loose ball, sending centre Ethan Hooker over to cut the deficit – but the winger’s shoulder injury in the act of scoring, due to an Ospreys defender diving on him, blunted their momentum.

Undone by a moment of brilliance

Despite controlling large spells of the second half, the Sharks were undone by a moment of brilliance – and a mistake.

Winger Daniel Kasende intercepted and set up replacement prop Garyn Phillips to extend the Ospreys’ lead, leaving the visitors chasing the game.

Buthelezi’s second try from another powerful maul kept the Sharks in it, but they were unable to find the match-winning score in the closing stages.

The Sharks stay on the road and will visit Edinburgh on Friday night.

RELATED ARTICLES

OSPREYS – Tries: Daniel Edwards, Jac Morgan, Garyn Phillips. Conversions: Edwards (3).
SHARKS – Tries: Phepsi Buthelezi (2), Ethan Hooker. Conversion: Jean Smith.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Sharks rugby team United Rugby Championship

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Suspended Tshwane CFO denies links to Cat Matlala, calls Nkosi a ‘brother’
News Minister explains delays in prosecuting Hangwani Maumela
Courts Julius Malema sentenced to direct imprisonment and fines
South Africa Home Affairs backtracks on this key potential status change for ZEP holders
Politics ‘No friction between Dean and me’: Pappas sets sights on new opportunities outside uMngeni

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News