Bulls had to work harder than scoreline suggests – Ackers

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann praised his team's effort against Dragons but rued an injury suffered by Canan Moodie.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann praised his team for “grinding out” a 47-7 win over the Dragons in Newport on Friday night.

He also lamented the hamstring niggle suffered by centre/wing Canan Moodie that may make him unavailable for next week’s clash against Scarlets in Llanelli.

The Bulls are already missing the services of wingers Stravino Jacobs, Sebastian de Klerk, Kurt-Lee Arendse, and Cheswill Jooste due to injury.

Scoreline did not reflect the grind

The Pretoria side scored seven tries to one, but the bonus-point win could not see them rise from eighth on the URC table as Cardiff and Munster also secured wins.

Five of their tries came in the second half, extending their 12-7 lead at the break to a commanding win.

There are now only three games left before the playoffs.

“The scoreline doesn’t really reflect the true match,” said Ackermann.

“We had to grind and fight hard. We couldn’t put them away in the first half. They defended well and kept us out, and we made hard work of it.

“There was a feeling at half-time that it would take a grind and that we just needed more patience.”

The Bulls coach praised the leadership of Marcell Coetzee, who has been challenging players to raise their standards all season.

“Marcell has been outstanding for us over the last few weeks, not just on the field but off it as well,” Ackermann added.

“When your back is against the wall, you need your leaders to step up, and he led by example, and he has done this.”

While Coetzee scored one try, Marco van Staden crossed twice. Ackermann also had praise for the Springbok loose forward, who covered for hooker again.

“He’s an absolute team man. He’ll play wherever we pick him. He understands his role as a hybrid.

“We felt it worked well to use him there, and he showed his value. It’s great to have that option.”

Bulls coach concerned about Moodie

The coach said he was concerned about Moodie’s injury.

“He felt his hamstring just before half-time, and with all the injuries at wing, we didn’t want to risk him further. We’ve suddenly been tested at wing.”

Thankfully, no other injuries were sustained during the game.

“He is our main concern this week. Hopefully, Cheswill and Kurt-Lee have responded well to treatment, and we can get at least those two back to strengthen our outside backs.”