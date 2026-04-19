Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Bulls had to work harder than scoreline suggests – Ackers

Picture of Nicholas Zaal

By Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

3 minute read

19 April 2026

09:15 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann praised his team's effort against Dragons but rued an injury suffered by Canan Moodie.

Bulls centre/wing Canan Moodie

Bulls centre/wing Canan Moodie was replaced at half time for a hamstring niggle. Picture: Huw Fairclough/Getty Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann praised his team for “grinding out” a 47-7 win over the Dragons in Newport on Friday night.

He also lamented the hamstring niggle suffered by centre/wing Canan Moodie that may make him unavailable for next week’s clash against Scarlets in Llanelli.

The Bulls are already missing the services of wingers Stravino Jacobs, Sebastian de Klerk, Kurt-Lee Arendse, and Cheswill Jooste due to injury.

Scoreline did not reflect the grind

The Pretoria side scored seven tries to one, but the bonus-point win could not see them rise from eighth on the URC table as Cardiff and Munster also secured wins.

Five of their tries came in the second half, extending their 12-7 lead at the break to a commanding win.

There are now only three games left before the playoffs.

“The scoreline doesn’t really reflect the true match,” said Ackermann.

“We had to grind and fight hard. We couldn’t put them away in the first half. They defended well and kept us out, and we made hard work of it.

“There was a feeling at half-time that it would take a grind and that we just needed more patience.”

The Bulls coach praised the leadership of Marcell Coetzee, who has been challenging players to raise their standards all season.

RELATED ARTICLES

“Marcell has been outstanding for us over the last few weeks, not just on the field but off it as well,” Ackermann added.

“When your back is against the wall, you need your leaders to step up, and he led by example, and he has done this.”

While Coetzee scored one try, Marco van Staden crossed twice. Ackermann also had praise for the Springbok loose forward, who covered for hooker again.

“He’s an absolute team man. He’ll play wherever we pick him. He understands his role as a hybrid.

“We felt it worked well to use him there, and he showed his value. It’s great to have that option.”

Bulls coach concerned about Moodie

The coach said he was concerned about Moodie’s injury.

“He felt his hamstring just before half-time, and with all the injuries at wing, we didn’t want to risk him further. We’ve suddenly been tested at wing.”

Thankfully, no other injuries were sustained during the game.

“He is our main concern this week. Hopefully, Cheswill and Kurt-Lee have responded well to treatment, and we can get at least those two back to strengthen our outside backs.”

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Bulls Rugby Team Canan Moodie johan ackermann United Rugby Championship

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Suspended Tshwane CFO denies links to Cat Matlala, calls Nkosi a ‘brother’
News Minister explains delays in prosecuting Hangwani Maumela
Courts Julius Malema sentenced to direct imprisonment and fines
South Africa Home Affairs backtracks on this key potential status change for ZEP holders
Politics ‘No friction between Dean and me’: Pappas sets sights on new opportunities outside uMngeni

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News