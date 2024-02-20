Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Avatar photo

By sarugbymag

2 minute read

20 Feb 2024

10:50 am

Sharks still in talks to get Esterhuizen, Nyakane to Durban, says boss Coetzee

'André and Trevor are players that the coaching team believes can add value.'

Trevor Nyakane

Trevor Nyakane is being sought by the Sharks. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

Sharks chief Eduard Coetzee says moves for Andre Esterhuizen and Trevor Nyakane are in the pipeline, but the Springboks have yet to put pen to paper.

Looking to significantly strengthen the squad available to Neil Powell and John Plumtree next season, the Sharks have targeted the two World Cup winners.

A report by RugbyPass over the weekend said that deals had been put in place for both Esterhuizen and Nyakane.

Andre Esterhuizen
Andre Esterhuizen could be on his way back to Durban. Picture: EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook

‘Still trying to negotiate’

However, Coetzee, speaking officially on the matter for the first time, told Netwerk24 that nothing has been confirmed yet.

“André’s contract is still valid until the middle of next year and there is a significant transfer fee to buy him out, which we will never be able to afford,” Coetzee told Netwerk24. “We are still trying to negotiate with Harlequins.

“At this stage, André’s move is still in the pipeline and I really hope he can return. André and our other experienced centres can also help train promising youngsters like Ethan Hooker, Litelihle Bester and Jurenzio Julius.

“André and Trevor are players that the coaching team believes can add value. With our contracting, we want to make sure that we have the right experience in the right positions.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.

Read more on these topics

sharks rugby team Springboks

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘ANC forced to bend knee before DA,’ says Schreiber as party hands over cadre deployment records
Politics ‘Come 24 May, or somewhere around there’ – IFP warns ANC against holding elections on Friday
Local News Crocodiles cause havoc on Brits road
Local News University of Mpumalanga accused of demanding bribes from prospective students
Local News Brink says he’s going nowhere after ANC spat

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe