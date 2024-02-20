Sharks still in talks to get Esterhuizen, Nyakane to Durban, says boss Coetzee

'André and Trevor are players that the coaching team believes can add value.'

Sharks chief Eduard Coetzee says moves for Andre Esterhuizen and Trevor Nyakane are in the pipeline, but the Springboks have yet to put pen to paper.

Looking to significantly strengthen the squad available to Neil Powell and John Plumtree next season, the Sharks have targeted the two World Cup winners.

A report by RugbyPass over the weekend said that deals had been put in place for both Esterhuizen and Nyakane.

Andre Esterhuizen could be on his way back to Durban. Picture: EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook

‘Still trying to negotiate’

However, Coetzee, speaking officially on the matter for the first time, told Netwerk24 that nothing has been confirmed yet.

“André’s contract is still valid until the middle of next year and there is a significant transfer fee to buy him out, which we will never be able to afford,” Coetzee told Netwerk24. “We are still trying to negotiate with Harlequins.

“At this stage, André’s move is still in the pipeline and I really hope he can return. André and our other experienced centres can also help train promising youngsters like Ethan Hooker, Litelihle Bester and Jurenzio Julius.

“André and Trevor are players that the coaching team believes can add value. With our contracting, we want to make sure that we have the right experience in the right positions.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.