Six players to watch when Sharks host Lions in URC clash in Durban

An exciting final local URC derby match of the season is on the cards.

Jurenzo Julius will be a key player for the Sharks against the Lions. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Sharks host the Lions in the final local SA United Rugby Championship derby of the 2024/25 season in Durban on Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm.

Here are six players to keep an eye on during the clash.

Sharks

Jurenzo Julius — The young centre has enjoyed a good first senior season, having performed well previously for the SA Under-20 team. He’s full of raw power and pace, but also has a good distribution game and reads the action well.

Having recently been called up to join the Springboks in a planning camp, he’ll hope to stay fit and keep impressing national boss Rassie Erasmus, especially with the likes of Jesse Kriel and Lukhanyo Am getting on a bit in years.

Jordan Hendrikse — The former Lions man has blossomed since joining the coastal side and he looks like he is going from strength to strength in the No 10 jersey, his preferred position.

Jordan Hendrikse continues to grow as a No 10. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

His strong passing and running game, as well as his excellent kicking from the tee set him apart from some other No 10s doing the rounds in South Africa at the moment.

Against his former team this weekend, Hendrikse will be out to make a big impression again, as he’s already done in the past.

Ox Nche — The experienced front row operator is back in the mix this weekend after sitting out for a few rounds of action and he’s sure to strengthen the Sharks scrum, something coach John Plumtree will be desperate for following last week’s mauling by the Lions at Ellis Park.

Nche’s presence on the field alone will lift those around him and how the Sharks need good vibes this week. Having had a good rest and time away from the game, the powerful No 1 is sure to make an impact in this crucial match.

Lions

Edwill van der Merwe — the speedy winger is back in the groove after an injury setback curtailed his progress last season and early this season, which is good news for the Lions and Springboks.

The 28-year-old is a real try-machine and someone who can quickly turn things in his team’s favour so he’s a man the Sharks will keep an eye on in Durban.

As a genuine game-breaker, the Lions will hope he creates some magic, to help set the team from the highveld on course for a double over the Sharks.

Edwill Van der Merwe of the Lions. Picture: Gallo Images

Francke Horn — The recently appointed Lions skipper remains one of the country’s underrated No 8s, but he’s proved over the last few years he’s a star performer and someone who almost always delivers for his team.

A strong runner in the wide channels, he may be asked to lend a bigger hand at close quarters this weekend, when he comes up against Siya Kolisi and Co. But, keep an eye on Horn, who’ll certainly be out to impress Erasmus as well. Especially as the Bok eighthman position isn’t quite sewn up.

Asenathi Ntlabakanye — the Springbok tighthead queue could start shortening in the not too distant future and the big Lions No 3 will become a genuine option if he continues producing the scrum effort he’s put in over the last few years.

While he may also tip the scales at 153kg, he’s pretty mobile and will be keen to show off his playing ability in Durban. Especially as he’ll go head to head with Nche, who’s not only a strong scrummager, but a man who also likes carrying the ball in open play.