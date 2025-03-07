Eben Etzebeth tentatively tipped to return at end of the month

Three months after Etzebeth's concussion, coach Plumtree said he was reluctant to give timelines but the player was looking "a lot better" and could return at the end of the month.

Springboks and Sharks star Eben Etzebeth has been more physical in training in the past couple of weeks and by hopeful estimations, is expected to return to play at the end of the month.

The most-capped Springbok of all time and last year’s World Rugby Player of the Year nominee suffered a concussion against Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup on 7 December.

Etzebeth was initially expected to return against Toulouse in the Champions Cup on 11 January but failed more concussion tests.

Good news finally arrived three months after the injury, first hinted at by Bok coach Rassie Erasmus on Wednesday, and then cautiously confirmed by Sharks head coach John Plumtree on Friday.

Etzebeth doing better

Erasmus told media he had visited “concussion guru” Dr Pierre Viviers to understand more about the type of injury.

“When a guy is totally concussion-free and he starts from a clean sheet again, that’s what we always want. Eben must just get to that stage now where they say he’s concussion-free.”

Erasmus said Etzebeth has no concussion symptoms and has gone through all the recovery processes, meaning he is “very close to getting ready to play”.

When Plumtree was asked about it on Friday, he said the big lock was “looking really good now”.

“I’m too scared to tell you anything positive because when I’ve got my hopes up we’ve gone backwards again,” Plumtree said of the 33-year-old.

“He’s looking really good now, and trained really well this week. So we’re hoping that he’s not far away.

“We don’t play next week so we’re hoping he will take part at the end of the month but like I say, I’m too nervous to give any real positive timelines. But right now it’s starting to look a lot better.”

ALSO READ: On the mend: 17 injured Springboks

Etzebeth could return against Zebre, Leinster or Lyon

The Sharks have a two-week bye after their return-leg United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against the Lions on Saturday.

Their next match will be against Zebre on 22 March, and then Leinster on 29 March, both in Durban.

Then comes their Challenge Cup round of 16 match against Lyon Olympique Universitaire in France on 6 April.