Six-try All Blacks see off Ireland at Eden Park fortress

"Very proud of the men turning up here tonight and putting in a performance like that."

New Zealand unfurled a commanding first-half performance to beat Ireland 40-21 in a bruising Test on Saturday and extend their remarkable unbeaten streak at Eden Park to 53 matches.

The All Blacks scored four of their six tries in the first spell to lead 28-7 at the interval, setting up a third win from three matches in the inaugural Nations Championship.

Playing their final game of the season, Ireland failed to mount a sustained assault on the home side’s 32-year-old record in Auckland,

They paid for an error-riddled start in which they missed too many tackles and made fundamental handling mistakes

The visitors improved as the match progressed but couldn’t add to this month’s Nations Championship wins over the Wallabies and Japan in Australia.

New All Blacks coach Dave Rennie completed an encouraging start to his tenure, with his side producing an improved display following home wins against France and Italy.

Next up is a tour of South Africa, where they will play four Tests against the world champions.

“Very proud of the men turning up here tonight and putting in a performance like that,” said New Zealand captain Ardie Savea.

“I think it’s all been in the mindset. We talked about throwing the first punch, and you know we got a lead in the first five minutes, so that was a start.

“You’ve got to give credit to the Irish — they’re real quality. But we’re stoked to get the win.”

‘The Irish are tough’

Patrick Tuipulotu scored New Zealand’s opening try, bursting onto a short pass from fellow lock Josh Lord.

Captain Ardie Savea doubled New Zealand’s lead to 14-0 when he stormed straight across from the back of a scrum, carrying two defenders with him.

The hosts were reduced to 14 men for 10 minutes when flanker Luke Jacobson was shown a yellow card after a dangerous ruck cleanout made contact with the head of Josh van der Flier.

Ireland capitalised when back-row forward Jack Conan powered over from close range.

Any threat of a fightback was extinguished minutes later when Will Jordan swooped on a spilled pass, giving the All Blacks wing his sixth try in three Tests.

Replacement hooker Asafo Aumua’s try on the stroke of half-time all-but consigned Ireland to a fourth straight loss to New Zealand.

“We were pumped up to be here and get the opportunity to play at Eden Park,” said Ireland captain Dan Sheehan.

“The All Blacks are a classy outfit, and they’ll punish you if you’re not on your A game. And at times we weren’t.

“We wanted to test ourselves against the best, we know where we are now and we know the work we have to do because it’s a big, big year coming up leading up to the World Cup.”

Impressive Ireland lock Joe McCarthy opened the scoring in a more even second half before New Zealand fullback Damian McKenzie responded to maintain a 21-point advantage.

“It was a tough Test match, right from the get-go, Ireland coming out of the gate strong and we knew we had to start well,” said player-of-the-match McKenzie.

“The Irish boys are a tough side. We had to work really hard for our points in that second half, but awesome to come away with a tough Test won.”

Hugo Keenan crossed in the corner with nearly 20 minutes still to play but Ireland struggled to create more attacking chances.

New Zealand replacement back Anton Lienert-Brown had the final say with a try in the corner.