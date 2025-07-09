Mapimpi still going strong: Bok winger edges closer to 50 Tests

The two-time World Cup winner has got one of the best strike rates around, 32 tries in 46 Tests.

Willie le Roux might be the man of the moment, with the fullback in line to make his 100th Springbok appearance against Italy in Gqeberha on Saturday, but let’s not forget about Makazole Mapimpi, who’s something of a survivor in the Bok squad.

The 34-year-old will be going all out on Saturday to prove he still has what it takes at the elite level, even if he is no longer the team’s first choice left wing.

Kurt-Lee Arendse is now the Boks’ preferred No 11, with Cheslin Kolbe the standout at No 14, but Mapimpi is still in the mix and will face Italy in the second Test on Saturday. His wing partner will be Edwill van der Merwe, just his second Test, while Le Roux will be at fullback, in his 100th.

While there have been discussions about Mapimpi still being an option in 2027 when the Boks challenge for a third World Cup in a row, in Australia, the reality is he is still a first-choice at the Sharks and has never let the Boks down. In fact, in his 46 Tests he has scored 32 tries – a quite phenomenal strike-rate.

Kolbe only has 18 tries in his 41 Tests, while Arendse has 19 in 25 Tests.

With Canan Moodie hanging around and able to play wing, centre and fullback – on Saturday he’ll be in the No 13 jersey – and young Ethan Hooker now also pushing for recognition – on Saturday’s he’ll be on the bench – Mapimpi knows he needs to make the most of the opportunities that come his way.

Going home

Especially also with so many quality wingers all across the country, men who aren’t even in the current squad.

Mapimpi said on Tuesday he wasn’t looking too far ahead, and definitely not to the next World Cup, which would be his third, after starring in Japan in 2019 and in France in 2023.

“I can’t focus too far ahead. The only thing I can do is focus on the Sharks when I play for them or for the Springboks when I am here … and right now I am very happy to be here at this stage,” said Mapimpi on Tuesday.

Playing in Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape where he grew up, is also special for the winger.

“We’re all excited to be back here in the Eastern Cape. The last time we were here was in 2021 after Covid. It’s rare for the Boks to come here, so there’s a lot of excitement all round.”