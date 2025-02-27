Siya Kolisi returns to Sharks squad for Lions clash

Grant Williams also makes way for Jaden Hendrikse in the Sharks starting XV.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will play from the bench this weekend. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will appear on the bench for the Sharks in their United Rugby Championship (URC) local derby against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday after his Springbok-mandated rest period has come to an end.

The Sharks also welcome the return of Vincent Koch (working off a shoulder injury) while Ruan Dreyer fills in for another Springbok, Trevor Nyakane, who had surgery on his Achilles tendon last week.

Another noticeable move sees Springbok Jaden Hendrikse replace fellow Bok Grant Williams as the starting side’s scrumhalf. Williams will play from the bench.

Sharks ‘believing in themselves’

Head coach John Plumtree said the Sharks have demonstrated fighting spirit to earn bonus-point wins over Cardiff and the Bulls in their last two fixtures.

This, despite the injury woes they have suffered this season.

“What’s really rewarding for us is that the boys are believing in themselves and believing in our game model,” Plumtree said.

The Lions go into this game on the back of a 31–19 loss to the Bulls in the only fixture played last week, but a 30-23 home victory over the Stormers the previous weekend will have built confidence for the team, despite it being their only victory in the South African Shield.

They lie in fourth place in the conference, and 12th overall on the log, eight places below the Sharks.

In other changes to the Sharks line-up, Deon Slabbert comes in for Corne Rahl at lock, with Vincent Tshituka continuing his role as captain.

Utility back Eduan Keyter also joins the bench.

Sharks squad: Jordan Hendrikse, Yaw Penxe, Jurenzo Julius, Lukhanyo Am (vc), Ethan Hooker, Siya Masuku, Jaden Hendrikse, Phepsi Buthelezi, Vincent Tshituka (c), Tinotenda Mavesere, Jason Jenkins, Deon Slabbert, Ruan Dreyer, Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu.



Replacements: Ethan Bester, Dian Bleuler, Vincent Koch, Lappies Labuschagne, Siya Kolisi, Grant Williams, Francois Venter, Eduan Keyter.

Players not available due to injury: Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Bryce Calvert, Diego Appollis, Dylan Richardson, Eben Etzebeth, Emile van Heerden, Fez Mbatha, Gerbrandt Grobler, Hakeem Kunene (suspension), James Venter, Khwezi Mona, Makazole Mapimpi (suspension), Manu Tshituka, Marnus Potgieter, Nick Hatton, Ox Nche.