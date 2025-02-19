Sharks will not lose cohesion when host of injured players return

Sixteen Sharks players were unavailable due to injury before the Bulls game while Bongi Mbonambi and Trevor Nyakane also went off during the match.

Aphelele Fassi and Ox Nche are currently injured while Siya Kolisi is having a Springbok-mandated rest period. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The list of Sharks players who are currently injured constitutes more than a full starting line-up.

Sixteen players were unavailable for their United Ruby Championship derby against the Bulls last weekend due to injury.

Plus, Bongi Mbonambi and Trevor Nyakane had to go off for injuries during the match at Loftus Versfeld and their status is not yet known.

Furthermore, Siya Kolisi and Jaden Hendrikse were on Springbok-mandated leave, while Makazole Mapimpi sat out for the first of three games following his suspension for foul play after making contact with an opponent’s eye during a scuffle.

Other Springboks in the sick bay include André Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Eben Etzebeth and Ox Nche.

Their return will only strengthen Sharks

This season has seen a host of injuries at the Sharks, and head coach John Plumtree said back in December it felt like they were being haunted by the dilemma.

He even warned the Springboks could be affected if a solution wasn’t found to the injuries suffered amid the demanding 12-month schedule South African clubs are facing.

This unrelenting schedule seems to be the cause of the rampant injuries in the unions at the moment and especially more so at the Sharks and Stormers.

Still, the Sharks came away with a solid 29–19 win at Loftus despite the Nyakane and Mbonambi injuries and the dishing out of three yellow cards between the 42nd and 48th minute, taking them down to 12 men for a period.

Sharks backline coach Dave Williams spoke on the fight and cohesion the Sharks showed despite all this.

He praised the whole squad for their belief and said the return of so many players from injury and rest protocols would not affect their synergy in the slightest.

Instead, it would only strengthen the squad.

“What the guys put in tonight (Saturday) just raises the training standard,” Williams said.

“So as the group filters back in, the guys playing will be training with people returning and they will have to prove [themselves] in terms of where we are as a group, the best 15 getting selected.

“So it gives us great competition throughout the squad.”

Injured Sharks players:

Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Bryce Calvert, Diego Appollis, Dylan Richardson, Eben Etzebeth, Emile van Heerden, Fez Mbatha, Gerbrandt Grobler, Hakeem Kunene, James Venter, Khwezi Mona, Manu Tshituka, Marnus Potgieter, Nick Hatton, Ox Nche are all currently in the sick play.

Bongi Mbonambi and Trevor Nyakane left the field during the Bulls game.