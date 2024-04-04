Skipper Coetzee urges Bulls to unleash hurt on Lyon

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee wants to see a reaction from his side when they face Lyon in a Champions Cup clash at home on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Harry Murphy/Gallo Images

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee wants his hurting troops to unleash their pain on Lyon in their Champions Cup last 16 showdown at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

When the lights were shining bright in Dublin in a United Rugby Championship top-of-the-table clash against Leinster, the Pretoria side did not put on their best performance on stage. Instead, they were on the receiving end of a 47-14 loss that left them scarred.

Going into their crucial Champions Cup round of 16 encounter with a team they know very well, Lyon, Coetzee wants the Bulls players, particularly the young crop who would have taken the Leinster loss the hardest, to rise above the pain and show growth.

‘We are hurting’

“As the Bulls, we are hurting. We are a proud union; we pride ourselves on our rugby. The boys are hurting and I think (this weekend) is all about getting up now and unleashing it,” Coetzee told the media.

“A lot of the youngsters in the squad are pursuing to be Springboks and want to be the best in their positions. Then collectively, we are still trying for the team goal of being the best and some lessons you unfortunately learn the hard way.

“When I was a junior pursuing my dreams, I played in games where I got 40 or 50, but it’s your attitude on how you confront that; that’s what we as leaders are trying to instil in the youngsters now. It’s up to the individual to take it on the chin, to take it as a lesson and as growing,” he said.

Big game

The Bulls skipper is looking for players to raise their hands against Lyon, as he sees the game as an important one for their season.

“It’s up to the individual to stand up and how they contribute to the team going into the weekend,” he said.

“It’s important for the campaign and morale as well. The big thing is we have to respect it for what it is. It’s a playoff game in the European Cup and it’s another opportunity to make things right.”

Loftus Versfeld fortress

The experienced Coetzee understands the importance of home games in the cross-continental competition and wants his side to use the fortress that is Loftus to their advantage against Lyon.

“There are margins and differences that help you win a knockout game and playing at home is one of them, especially at Loftus,” said the former Springbok.

“Lyon is a tough side; they showed what they can do in the Top14 now against Bordeaux (winning 27-10). The French pack is physical at the breakdown, they want to take the game to you, and they have the flair to mix with that. But it’s all about what we bring on the day.”