South Africa v Scotland at Loftus Versfeld: Moodie out, Hooker in – LIVE

Both teams go into the match on the back of wins in round one.

The Springboks and Scotland clash in a round two Nations Championship match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday, with kick off at 5.40pm.

Both teams picked up wins in round one; the Boks against England in Joburg and Scotland against Argentina in Argentina.

This will be the 31st meeting between the teams. The Boks have won 25 of the prior meetings, with Scotland winning five times.

Below is The Citizen’s coverage of the match.

Live updates of the action from Pretoria will be published here. Please refresh for latest posts.

TEAMS

South Africa: Aphelele Fassi, Edwill van der Merwe, Jesse Kriel, Damian Willemse, Ethan Hooker, Handré Pollard, Embrose Papier, Evan Roos, Pieter-Steph du Toit (capt), Paul de Villiers, Ruan Nortjé, Cobus Wiese, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Boan Venter. Bench: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Zach Porthen, Ben-Jason Dixon, Vincent Tshituka, Elrigh Louw, Grant Williams, Quan Horn

Scotland: Kyle Rowe, Kyle Steyn, Rory Hutchinson, Sione Tuipulotu (capt), Jamie Dobie, Finn Russell, Ben White, Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Gregor Brown, Zander Fagerson, Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman. Bench: Gregor Hiddleston, Rory Sutherland, Will Hurd, Max Williamson, Josh Bayliss, Magnus Bradbury, Tom Jordan, Stafford McDowall.