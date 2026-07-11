Jordan humbled to break try record as All Blacks rout Italy 47-17

"It's special. I think back to when I was a kid, practising my chip and chase in the back yard."

Will Jordan scored a hat-trick but found it “hugely humbling” to become New Zealand’s record try-scorer as Italy were overwhelmed 47-17 in a fast-paced Nations Championship Test on Saturday.

The All Blacks shook off an unconvincing start to score seven tries and make it two bonus-point wins from two in the inaugural 12-nation competition under new coach Dave Rennie, following their 34-32 defeat of France last week.

The home side led 14-10 after an unconvincing first half but they came alive in the third quarter of the match when they crossed four times as Italy were reduced to 14 players.

Two of those went to Jordan, who had already scored in the first half, taking his career tally past wing Doug Howlett who had 49 tries.

“It’s special. I think back to when I was a kid, practising my chip and chase in the back yard,” said speedy wing Jordan after bringing up his 50th try in his 56th Test.

“To think I’d be here today, it’s hugely humbling. I’ve been part of some great teams over the last seven years and, in turn, I hope I’ve inspired some kids to practise their chip and chase, and dream big.”

Italy’s hopes nosedived when lock Niccolo Cannone was shown a yellow card 10 minutes after the interval for a head-butt on New Zealand scrum-half Cam Roigard.

It was upgraded to red by match officials who deemed it carried a high degree of danger, with no mitigation.

Italy’s coach, Gonzalo Quesada, said he disagreed and would dispute the ruling.

Quesada, who was critical of several rulings made by match officials, said Cannone had been held by an All Blacks player and accidentally collided with Roigard when trying to break free.

The visitors suffered a series of injuries, including a chest injury to fullback Tommaso Allan, who was stretchered from the field after a lengthy break and taken to hospital.

Quesada was unable to update Allan’s condition immediately after the match.

Dream start

Italy made a dream start when midfielder Tommaso Menoncello crossed in the third minute, finishing off a move he began by busting through Billy Proctor’s attempted tackle and interchanging passes with Malik Faissal.

New Zealand levelled the scores at 7-7 when lock Sam Darry barged over, before the visitors went back in front through a penalty to Allan.

Jordan crossed on the half-hour to ensure New Zealand took a narrow advantage into the interval after a scrappy 40 minutes in which they struggled to dent a resolute Italy defence.

“We were trying to compete around the breakdown, we were strong in that area and we put them under pressure with our line speed,” said Italy captain Michele Lamaro.

“They came back on the field with another gear and we couldn’t hold on.”

Four New Zealand tries in the first 14 minutes of the second spell bulldozed Italy’s hopes of a first Test win over New Zealand in 18 attempts.

The first two went to Roigard and Ethan De Groot, both after good work from substitute wing Josh Moorby on his Test debut.

Jordan then crossed twice in quick succession but the home side had to wait until the final minute for their last try, by lock Tupou Vaa’i.

Italy’s lone second-half try was scored by substitute Leonardo Marin.

All Blacks captain Ardie Savea praised Jordan’s contribution but said his team were too error-prone and would need to improve in next week’s Test against Ireland in Auckland.

“Special people do special things and it’s a credit to Will and the hard work he puts in,” Savea said.

“It’s an amazing feat and I’m just proud of him and I know he’ll try to put his head down but we’ll celebrate that tonight.

“There’s a few things we have to fix up under pressure.

“They were probably more physical in the first 20 minutes than us. They’re not the same Italian side from a couple of years ago. They’re very much improved.”

Italy, who were beaten 27-10 by Japan last week, will next play Australia in Perth.