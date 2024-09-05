OPINION: Springboks v All Blacks tours — A huge boon for SA and NZ rugby

It is expected that the full tours are set to kick off in 2026 with the All Blacks coming to SA, followed by the Boks heading to New Zealand in 2030.

Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The possible return of full Springbok and All Black tours will be a massive boon for both South African and New Zealand rugby and could benefit both unions financially and on the field for many years to come.

Reports on the rumoured return of the tours between the two most successful teams in professional rugby history, have been swirling for a while now and it seems like the details have been worked out and that an announcement will be imminent.

The last time the two sides held tours was in the 90s, with SA touring New Zealand in 1994, followed by the Boks hosting the All Blacks in 1996, which was the last tour between them.

Since then they have faced each other in the Rugby World Cup, Rugby Championship, Tri Nations and in one World Cup warm-up match.

Kick-off 2026

They will reportedly be similar to British and Irish Lions tours, in that the touring team will play against the top four franchises, an A team and in three Tests against the hosts.

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer has been quoted by various publications saying: “I just spent two days with the New Zealand leadership in what we are calling the ‘Greatest Rugby rivalry’.

“It’s a working title, although some people might say it is arrogant to say that. We have signed a memorandum of understanding and we are in the planning phases now.”

Official confirmation has thus not been made yet, but once it is, it is expected that the Rugby Championship will be reduced to one round of fixtures in touring years to accommodate it.

If it all goes ahead as planned it will be a huge boost financially for both rugby unions, as it is the greatest rivalry in world rugby, there is no other rivalry that comes close.

It will also benefit both teams significantly to play each other more often, especially the All Blacks with them struggling due to the sub-par quality of opposition in Super Rugby.