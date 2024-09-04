Springboks chasing win over All Blacks to build consistency — Kolbe

The winger says it will once again be 'war' on Saturday when the teams clash in Cape Town.

Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe says the world champions are targeting a win to build some consistency and back up their performance at Ellis Park, when they take on the All Blacks in their second Rugby Championship encounter at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (5pm).

The Boks’ come from behind 31-27 win over their biggest rivals last Saturday gave them a third straight win over the All Blacks, but all of those results have come with a number of games between them.

The last time the Boks beat the All Blacks on consecutive weekends was back in the 2009 Tri Nations when they triumphed in Bloemfontein and Durban.

Winning consecutively

Kolbe admits that is something the team have battled with in recent times, winning games consecutively, and that is something they are looking to improve on.

“In the past we have struggled having two consecutive games against teams. Earlier in the year (we slipped up) against Ireland, and then against Australia we have done quite well,” explained Kolbe.

“So obviously we are trying to improve and have that consistency when we do play teams twice. It just depends on the team and players, and how well we have focused throughout the week.

“We know that South Africa against New Zealand is always a war out there and this weekend won’t be any different. They are going to come out firing and we are just going to have to make sure that we prepare as well as we can and put ourselves in good positions.

“We just have to stay on task and not think too much about it, because if we train well and put in the hard work then everything will pay off.”

Rumoured tours

Kolbe also said it would be exciting if the rumoured Test tours between the Boks and All Blacks are revived, as has been reported recently, and that the players would thoroughly enjoy them.

“It will obviously be massive to have those tours consistently. Without the Super Rugby (rivalry), it gives a space for these tours to come in and from an international point of view for them (the All Blacks) to come here more often will be great,” said Kolbe.

“I know quite a few of the guys in the New Zealand team and they love coming here, playing the Springboks and exploring what the country has. But visa versa for us as well. It is always exciting for us to go and play them there.

“It is never easy (playing in NZ) and same for them when they come here, it’s a tough battle. We don’t know what the future talks are, but if it does come to light it will be special.”