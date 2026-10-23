Sharks coach seeks consistency against Cardiff, warns of Le Roux Malan’s inside knowledge

'He'll definitely share what he can about us. He'll definitely bring it against us, because when you play your mates you want to bring it.'

The Sharks are aware of the challenge posed by centre Le Roux Malan and the inside knowledge their former player has shared with Cardiff ahead of Friday night’s clash, said head coach JP Pietersen.

The teams meet at Arms Park in Wales (kick-off 8.45pm) with the Sharks fifth and Cardiff sixth on the United Rugby Championship table after two wins and a defeat each.

The Sharks are riding a wave of confidence after their incredible 40-33 win over Lyon in France in the Challenge Cup last week.

They are on the path to an improved season after they didn’t win a single game in Europe last year, and finished 10th in the URC.

Consistency against Cardiff

After announcing his team with Springboks back in the mix, Pietersen described the Lyon game as an emotional roller coaster, dealing with the death of former player Hyron Andrews a day before.

But he warned his team must not drop the ball now.

“The confidence, we’ll take. The challenge with us is always: can we turn the confidence into consistency, performance… Can we be consistent and not give roller coaster performances sometimes,” he said.

“But that will happen now and then because we have experience and youth and guys who just came in from different franchises.”

He said the strength and conditioning coaches would welcome praise after the Sharks’ 81-minute performance against Lyon.

A proper 10-week pre-season had helped the players make their bodies “robust”, and there was a buzz in the camp.

Former player could be a pain for Sharks

Pietersen alluded to Cardiff’s African flavour: head coach Corniel van Zyl and scrumhalf Johan Mulder coming from South Africa, and centre Malan from Namibia.

Malan played one season at the Sharks last year, joining from New England in Major League Rugby and Hawkes Bay in the NPC.

He scored three tries in nine Sharks appearances. He has now been integral to Cardiff’s URC campaign this season, playing a full 80 minutes in all three of their games so far.

“Le Roux Malan was with us last year, so he knows the ins and outs of the players,” Pietersen said.

“He’ll definitely share what he can about us. He’ll definitely bring it against us, because when you play your mates you want to bring it.

“We know it’s going to be a good battle, and Le Roux Malan is a good player. He will know a lot of things.”