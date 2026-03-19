Jordan Hendrikse: Munster return ‘personal’ after quarter-final, Jaden’s wink

Jordan Hendrikse added his brother would 'be fine' if he were targeted by Munster after what he did last year.

Sharks flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse said Munster’s return to Kings Park on Saturday will be “personal” after their URC quarter-final defeat there last year, and his brother’s infamous wink.

The teams’ United Rugby Championship quarter-final was tied at 24-all before scoreless extra time sent them to the URC’s first-ever penalty shootout.

There, Jordan, his brother Jaden, and Bradley Davids nailed their attempts.

After Jaden Hendrikse’s second-round kick, he fell to the ground with a cramp and was treated by medical staff.

It forced Munster kicker Jack Crowley to wait two and a half minutes before taking his kick.

‘That was a genuine cramp’

During the delay, Jaden winked at Crowley from the ground, infuriating the Irishman and leading many to question the gamesmanship of the dubbed ‘winkgate’, apparently used to distract Crowley from the kick.

Once Jaden was moved, Crowley converted his penalty, before angrily approaching Jaden and a Sharks medical team member, delivering a foul-mouthed tirade in their direction, including the words “f**k off”.

Crowley and Conor Murray slotted all their kicks, but Rory Scannell’s second-round miss proved the difference, and the Sharks progressed to the semi-final against the Bulls, which they lost.

Jaden Hendrikse’s infamous wink at Jack Crowley during their URC quarter-final penalty shootout. Picture: Screenshot

The teams meet again in Durban on Saturday (kick-off 5pm), with Munster just six points off the top of the table, at sixth, and the Sharks six points off a play-off place, at 11th, after defeats to the Lions (34-22) and Bulls (41-12).

Sharks target bonus-point win over Munster

Hendrikse said the Sharks need to win every remaining home game.

“We have all taken personal accountability and we know that we can still make it to the top eight,” he said.

“It was unique to be in [the URC’s first penalty shootout]. But we know that it will be a personal return to Durban for Munster. They haven’t forgotten about the wink and all of that stuff going on, so I know they’ll be up for this game.”

He said his brother would “be fine” if he were targeted, and “that was a genuine cramp.”

“There was a lot of media afterward about the wink… but for us, it is about getting the result. We want five points to move up in the log. This is a vital home game and we know we can’t afford any more mess-ups.”

Hendrikse said he expected a different Munster side under new coach Clayton McMillan, featuring more kicking and variation.

“They’re a team that never shies away from physicality. They always stay in the fight.”