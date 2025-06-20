X-factor fullbacks each bring something different to Springboks

Aphelele Fassi says the Springboks' three choice fullbacks work together but contribute differently to the side.

Aphelele Fassi (right) says he has learned much from veteran Springbok Willie le Roux. Picture: Shaun Roy/MB Media/Getty Images

While some notable players are missing from the revised 45-man Springbok squad for the early season, all three choice fullbacks are on the list and raring to go.

Only Quan Horn has been released due to injury.

Aphelele Fassi told the media that he, Willie le Roux and Damian Willemse are working hard in training ahead of their Barbarians Test on 28 June, before three July Tests against Italy and Georgia.

While there is healthy competition for the number 15 spot, he said there hasn’t been any animosity between the trio.

Springboks back each other

“I don’t think it’s a rivalry. From what the coaches have been telling us, it’s being able to build the squad in the right direction, being able to help each other week in and week out,” Fassi said.

“Damian and I have been helping each other with different areas of our game, being able to improve. And with the experience that Willie brings between me and Damian, it’s vital for us.”

The Springbok fullback said the aim was not to “bash each other up” but rather lift each other’s game. To that end, the players each have various strengths and can contribute differently.

“I think everyone has a different way of playing and we all have X-factor that we want to bring into the game. All we do is help each other and be able to understand what the game plan is and how we want to play as the Springboks, and how your individual X-factor can filter into the team.”

Fassi said Le Roux, who now sits on 98 Test caps at 35 years of age, has much wisdom to pass on.

“In situations I don’t see or don’t know what to do, I feed off him. He’s been a massive with me.”

Fassi said he sat with Le Roux after training this week and asked him for help. “The answers that he gave me are something that I really needed and something that builds me going into the season.”

Fullbacks encouraged to play with freedom

Fassi said the Springbok coaches, and especially assistant coach Tony Brown, have encouraged the backline to play with freedom within the team’s game plan.

“You are not boxed up, and that is what we like. We’ve got players that have got X-factor: Damian [de Allende], Jesse [Kriel], Gaza [Damian Willemse]. To be able to box up those puts them away.

“We are just happy to be able to play the rugby that one knows that they can play, but also that is within the structures.”