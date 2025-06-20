Springboks need different mindset for Barbarians challenge: ‘They can rip you apart’

The Springboks will be unable to analyse the Barbarians, as they do with other international teams, ahead of their match in Cape Town next week.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says the Boks will have to have a different mindset when they take on the Barbarians in Cape Town next weekend. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Springboks will need to go into their season opener against famed invitational team, the Barbarians, with a different mindset if they want to emerge from next weekend’s encounter without any mental scars, according to coach Rassie Erasmus.

The BaaBaas, as they are affectionately known, draw top rugby talent from around the world to play for them, and have already announced some massive names to play for them against the Boks in Cape Town next Saturday.

They will be coached by former All Blacks assistant and Wallabies head coach Robbie Deans, while some of the big names that will turn out for them are All Blacks players Sam Cane and Shannon Frizell and Irish stalwarts Peter O’Mahoney, Conor Murray and Cian Healy.

‘Play what they see’

Due to the fact that the team draws talent from all over, and have very little time to train together, they are a side that cannot be analysed, which is something that the Bok management group does extensively with teams they come up against.

“We are a team that likes to analyse the opposition, we always do that and Felix (Jones, assistant coach) plays a massive role in that, especially in finding out what the opposition’s strengths and weaknesses are,” explained Erasmus this week.

“We can’t do this with a Barbarians team, but there are also individuals we know, although they will be very late with announcing some of the individuals that will play for them. The thing is, when they get together, you tell them to play what they see and be entertaining.

“If you give them bad kicks they will rip you apart. We will try and play really structured in our way and try to get through the game without any mental scars, because that is something that happens if you are in the Barbarian mindset.”

Springbok attack

Erasmus said that the Springbok attack would be an important weapon for them against the BaaBaas, and that Jones and attack coach Tony Brown will play an integral role in getting the guys up to speed for the game.

“Without a doubt the attack will be important,” said Erasmus.

“With hard work and getting your fundamentals right and between Tony really pushing the guys hard in seeing opportunities, playing with freedom, but not so much that you play yourself into a hole … and then everybody suffers because you tried a few things.

“It’s all about the attack side and it is all about Felix supporting Tony. That is why in this specific game there is not a lot of specific defence to analyse so we can focus on our own guys.”

The match will afford the Boks a good chance to focus fully on themselves, whereas in normal internationals they have to put a fair bit of focus on their opposition, and Erasmus is happy to have that opportunity.

“We wanted to play against them, and we know it will be a good test for us. They are a team that enjoys playing what they see, but the focus for us in that match will be on our structures,” said Erasmus.

“They have included some very experienced campaigners and great players in world rugby in their squad, so it will be a good assignment for us to get back into the swing of things at this level.”