Rising Bok star Aphelele Fassi knows he has a target on his back

Rising Springbok fullback Aphelele Fassi said he is well aware that international teams will be doing more analysis on him since his breakout season last year, but that only drives him to keep developing his game and even change his style where needed.

The 27-year-old made his international debut in 2021, and has a total of 11 Test caps under his belt.

But he only became a regular feature in the Springbok squad last year, where he played six matches for the national side, including Tests against Wales and Portugal and matches against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

He shone especially in the latter tournament, kicking well and finding gaps at pace, scoring four tries in those four games. His opposition did not know him well then. They certainly do now, ahead of the next international season, starting with the Springboks’ match against the Barbarians in Cape Town on 28 June.

‘That is why we are sportsmen’

“Each and every year that you play, you have a target on your back,” Fassi said.

“I think that is why we are sportsmen. That is why we want to develop our game and be able to not be predictable. It is up to me to tick those boxes and play a different style, or come up with a different approach in how I go into games and how I play.”

The fullback has been a star at the Sharks for a long time, playing all his domestic rugby there since his debut in 2019. In terms of making the step up to international rugby, albeit over several seasons, Fassi said he had handled the pressure “pretty well”.

“I feed off energy and I feed off guys… I see how guys do things and I try repeat the same thing,” he said.

“We set high standards within this group and we are not worried about what happens on the outside. If we can set ourselves standards and maintain those standards within this group, we are happy.”

Fassi getting back to his best after injury

Fassi was sidelined for almost four months after hurting his knee and ankle during a United Rugby Championship match against the Stormers in December.

While he was glad to string six matches together since his April return, Fassi said he is still eager to hit top form again.

“It was good to get six games back from injury, be able to get my leg back. I am pretty excited for what is coming up next and how I can be able to develop my game and be able to play a lot of games.”

“I never know when my best is, honestly. Because I just want to keep on improving as a rugby player and being able to learn the way of rugby.”