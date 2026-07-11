Springbok player ratings from 42-28 win against Scotland at Loftus

There were a few good performances by Bok players in their win at Loftus on Saturday.

The Springboks beat Scotland 42-28 in a thrilling Nations Championship match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday. The teams were tied at 14-all at the break.

The Boks scored six tries to the four by Scotland.

This is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Springbok players, out of 10.

Aphelele Fassi 6: He got few opportunities to show his attacking threats, but produced a decent all-round performance. He had an up and down day with the boot but was solid in the air. Defensively he was also sound, making some crucial tackles at times.

Edwill van der Merwe 6: Like his fullback, he didn’t see much ball on the front foot, but he looked for work and was excellent contesting the high kicks. He chased long kicks well and made some good tackles in defence.

Jesse Kriel 8: Another solid outing by the veteran. He was sound enough in defence, making numerous tackles, many on the back foot while scrambling, while on attack he was a threat. He collected a grubber kick and powered past several defenders to score a try.

Damian Willemse 8: He never got many opportunities on attack, in space, but when he did on the one occasion he made a super run to score an excellent try. He made some big carries as well and also defended strongly at times.

Ethan Hooker 6: Unfortunately, he only lasted until just after half-time in his comeback game. He was good chasing kicks and putting pressure on the opposition. He tackled hard and made the occasional run, though chances were few.

Handré Pollard 8: He jumped high for balls in the air and took all of them. He carried strongly to help get his team over the gain line and also put in some big hits. Put through an excellent kick for Kriel to run on to for a try. Slotted all his kicks at goal.

Embrose Papier 7: His service was crisp and on point, while his kicking from the base was also strong. He scored an outstanding try after going on a solo run, which will have earned him several right marks behind his name.

Evan Roos 7: He really got stuck in in his 44 minutes on the field. He made a few big carries and he put in several tackles, while he also scored an important try, crashing over from close range.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 8: Another top-notch performance from the all-action hero. He made several tackles, climbed in at the rucks and mauls, won lineout ball, contested the opposition’s throws, and was generally involved in everything, again.

Paul de Villiers 8: He was excellent at the breakdowns, getting stuck in and contesting for ball. He carried well on several occasions, once running several metres in playing a part in a team-mate’s try. Just an all-round solid performance.

Ruan Nortjé 7: Like Du Toit, he never stopped grinding … He made his tackles, cleans, and even won a breakdown penalty. He was solid in the lineouts and generally enjoyed a busy, bustling performance.

Cobus Wiese 7: A bit of a mixed bag… he gave way a few early penalties, but then made some big carries, one leading to a Bok try. He got busier as the game went on, and made numerous tackles. Left the action after 32 minutes with a niggle.

Wilco Louw 8: Besides his powerful scrummaging effort, which gave the Boks dominance, he was very busy in the tight loose, making tackles, cleans, and the odd carry. A big shift from the big tighthed.

Johan Grobbelaar 7: He missed a few lineout throws, but contributed all over the field with a busy performance. His scrumming was good, he got stuck in at the breakdowns nd made several tackles.

Boan Venter 7: A busy and involved showing by the loosehead, who showed he is not out of place at Test level. His scrumming was sound, while he pulled off a few big tackles and made some carries as well.

Bench:

Jan-Hendrik Wessels 7: He came on at loosehead and held his own in the scrums. Carried nicely on occasion, with plenty energy.

Ntuthuko Mchunu 6: Only got on with 20 to go, but played his part late on with a good carry or two.

Zach Porthen 7: Solid in the scrums in the second half, made his tackles, scored a try from close range.

Ben-Jason Dixon 7: He got on early, and got involved in plenty. It was a big showing in all departments, though he got a yellow card.

Vincent Tshituka N/A: Not on long enough.

Elrigh Louw 7: Played from the 44th minute, and really got stuck in and tried to lift the tempo. Carried hard, scored an important try.

Grant Williams 8: Also entered the action in the 44th minute … was involved in plenty. His pace and darting runs troubled the Scots; made some crucial tackles.

Quan Horn 7: Looked sound at 10 in the second half, while he also played out wide later on. Kicked well and showed plenty of fight in defence.